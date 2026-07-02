Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 is coming – company exec confirms new wearable ahead of Unpacked and it might even work with iPhone

Quick Summary Samsung's Dr Hon Pak has confirmed it is working on the next generation of smart ring. Unfortunately, Dr Pak didn't provide any details on when the Galaxy Ring 2 might launch, but we have our fingers crossed for later this month.

It’s been a couple of years since Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring, and now the company has confirmed it is working on a follow-up.

The current version was made available back in July 2024, competing with the likes of Oura and Ultrahuman by offering a lightweight, concave design made from titanium and no monthly subscription. It’s Android-only, meaning it isn’t compatible with iPhone. And while it will work with Google phones or other Android phones, it plays nicest with Samsung smartphones and smartwatches – understandably so.

The Galaxy Ring 2 might work with iPhone

However, in an interview with Forbes, Samsung’s senior vice president and head of the digital health team, Dr Hon Pak, confirmed the second generation of the smart ring was in development. He told David Phelan: "We are working on the next generation. I can tell you that."

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Unfortunately, Pak didn’t reveal timings or any specifications for what we are presuming will be called the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2, though he did hint that iPhone compatibility might be on the cards this time around.

When Phelan asked about iOS compatibility, Pak’s response was: "I’m smiling, but I can’t say anything.

"I think you’ll be very pleased with some of the releases and the upcoming news,” he added.

Hon also told Phelan that he believed the biggest current differentiator in smart rings wasn’t necessarily the hardware, suggesting that most of the sensors are the same.