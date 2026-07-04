This is the big thing that Samsung needs to fix on the Galaxy Ring 2

Samsung is the only big brand that offers a smart ring, looking to leverage its ecosystem by plugging the data it collects straight into Samsung Health. While it's perfect for Samsung users, it works perfectly well on other Android phones too.

I've been wearing the Galaxy Ring every day since November 2025 and I've become something of a fan, or rather, I've become addicted to the data.

With Galaxy Ring 2 confirmation coming from Dr Hon Pak, who heads up Samsung's digital health team, there's plenty to wish for in Samsung's next generation device.

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The confirmation we've already had addresses the elephant in the room, with a hint at iPhone compatibility. Currently, it's Android only which suits me fine, while it has an advantage for Samsung users by adding additional features when used with a Galaxy phone, like supporting a tap gesture.

But for me, the biggest challenge that Galaxy Ring faces - and this is what it has to address - is battery life.

Missing data because my ring died

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is rated for 6 days according to Samsung's website. But glance at the reviews and a little more detail emerges, especially around the battery life. While initially I found that the Galaxy Ring gave me about 5 days, I've now seen that drop to about 2 days.

On a number of occasions, I've woken up to find no data, because the Galaxy Ring was flat. That's the experience that customers on the site report, there's discussions about it on Reddit, and the same reports through Amazon too.