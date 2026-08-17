A mystery Pixel wearable has been spotted in a Google ad – it could even be a Fitbit killer

Quick Summary A mystery device has appeared in a Google advert, showing a what looks like a fitness tracker with a display. The device could be a replacement for the Fitbit Charge 6.

Hot off the back of launching a full swathe of Pixel 11 devices, Google appears to have revealed an unreleased product, with speculation it could replace the Fitbit Charge 6.

On an advert showing the range of Pixel devices, there's something that we've never seen before. While the Pixel 11 models are easily identified, along with the Pixel Watch 5, there's a slimmer device like a tracker, with a compact screen.

The Fitbit Charge 6 was launched in 2023 and exhibits a design that's more Fitbit than Google. It's a comprehensive tracker with a slimmer profile than the Pixel Watch, which leads us to think it's a logical replacement for the incumbent Fitbit.

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What's interesting about this line-up of products is that the Fitbit Air (the most recent launch) isn't shown, which perhaps suggests that this isn't going to be a Fitbit branded device – perhaps it will carry Pixel branding instead.

The interface that it shows looks like a condensed version of the Pixel Watch, while the design fits in with curved-edge displays that we seen on Google's wearable devices.

The adverts were served up to Reddit users (via 9to5Google) and it's interesting to note that these both come from Google Australia. The device is shown in two forms, once with the strap spread out and once without.

That seems a little too deliberate to be an accident, with some speculation that the image was just thrown together with AI before being pumped out – which still might be the case.

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We knew that Google was planning new Fitbit hardware in 2026 and that resulted in the Fitbit Air, but that might not be all that was planned. It could be that there's another device coming, with Google choosing to launch the more fully featured Pixel Watch 5, before turning its attention to a slightly more compact and affordable device.

The other thing to consider is that the Fitbit Charge was previously launched in September, so it could be that Google plans to stick to that date and get this new device out (let's call it the Fitbit Charge 7), so that it can get onto Christmas lists and benefit from Black Friday sales.

We don't have any other information about this device, but its appearance in this advert is certainly interesting.