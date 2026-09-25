Casio G-SHOCK’s Strava-compatible running watch that never needs charging has finally landed in the UK

G-Shock has finally brought one of its more unusual watches to the UK, offering athletes an alternative to the increasingly smart running wearables from Garmin, Coros and Apple.

The G-Shock GBA-950-1A is not brand new, as Casio has been selling the GBA-950 family in Japan and other Asian markets since July 2025.

However, this is the first time UK buyers have been able to get their hands on it officially.

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And although it looks much more like a traditional G-Shock than a modern running watch, there's a surprising amount of fitness tech hiding underneath that chunky analogue-digital face.

No heart rate tracker in sight (Image credit: Casio)

The GBA-950 connects to the Casio Watches app via Bluetooth and can track steps, distance, pace and calories burned.

It also offers an Auto Lap function that automatically records your time over predetermined distances.

You also get activity history in the app, and workout data can be shared with Strava.

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One caveat is that even though the GBA-950 is smarter than your average G-Shock, it doesn't have built-in GPS.

(Image credit: Casio)

Instead, the GBA-950 can use your smartphone's GPS to calibrate its distance measurements.

Once that's done, Casio says the watch can estimate running distance and pace without remaining connected to your phone.

A running watch you don't have to charge

That relatively simple approach has one rather substantial advantage in battery life.

Instead of charging the GBA-950 every few days (e.g., Apple Watch) or weeks (e.g., Garmin watch), it runs on a conventional CR2025 battery that Casio says should last approximately two years.

On top of this, you also get the toughness you'd expect from a G-Shock.

(Image credit: Casio)

The watch is shock- and water-resistant (to 200 metres), with a carbon-fibre-reinforced resin case protected by an integrated bezel and strap construction. It measures 48.5 x 43.9 x 16mm and weighs 53g.

Casio developed the strap with Japanese company OUTSENSE using what it calls "origami engineering".

It features carefully positioned mountain and valley folds to allow the strap to flex around the wrist while helping the case sit securely against it.

Phosphorescent hour markers and hands improve visibility at night, while the digital display handles workout information.

There's also an exercise-intensity indicator, an interval timer, a stopwatch, five daily alarms and a double LED light.

It's clearly not going to replace a Garmin Forerunner 970 for serious runners, but that's arguably the appeal here.

The GBA-950 is basically a tough, relatively inexpensive G-Shock that keeps tabs on your runs and sends the results to Strava. Simple as that.

The G-Shock GBA-950-1A is available now in the UK for £130 from Casio UK