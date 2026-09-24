Nikon aims squarely at the Panasonic Lumix S9 and Sony A7C with its new full-frame compact

Quick summary The Nikon Z5IIC strips out bulk from Nikon's Z5II for a camera that's still very capable, with a focus on quality, but in a more compact package. The compact nature means there's no viewfinder, but creators will appreciate the full-frame sensor and vari-angle display.

Nikon has announced the Nikon Z5IIC, a compact camera to rival the Panasonic Lumix S9 and Sony A7C II, offering a full-frame sensor, but in a body designed for portability.

It's squarely aimed at the creator segment, described by the company as "beginner friendly", but packed with powerful features to ensure that you'll get great results.

There's a 24.5-megapixel full-frame sensor - the same FX sensor as found in the Nikon Z5II - with EXPEED 7 processor. It's a mirrorless camera, equipped with the NIKKOR Z lens mount.

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The move to a compact design results in a camera that drops weight and bulk, but retains a magnesium alloy frame, with dust and moisture sealing for more adventurous shooting.

There's a vari-angle display, supporting touch, which becomes the main point for composition and control, but due to the compact nature of this camera, there's no viewfinder.

To help capture those images, the autofocus system will detect a full range of different subjects, with fish now being included in the roster alongside people, pets, vehicles and birds. There's up to 7.5 stops of image stabilisation built into the body, meaning that it's effective whatever lens you're using, to ensure that longer exposures remain sharp.

(Image credit: Nikon)

There's huge versatility in this camera, with a wide ISO range running up to 64000, while 14fps ensures that fast motion can be perfectly snapped too. Fifteen scene models can ensure you get the right settings for what you're looking at, while there's a film grain option to add a little analogue feeling to your shots.

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On top of the stills skills, there's 4K video capture up to 60fps, with support for N-RAW capture for more editing options later.

The launch of the Nikon Z5IIC speaks to shifting demands from photographers, looking beyond smartphones to something that's a little more authentic. We've seen a very real resurgence in compact cameras recently, but a camera like the Z5IIC likely holds more appear for the expanding creator classes, looking for quality, control and the capability of a system camera, rather than just a phone.

(Image credit: Nikon)

There are two styles, finished in all black, or with a silver upper body, bringing with it old school vibes.

Prices for the Nikon Z5IIC start at £1349 / €1649 for the body, with various options for lens kits. The new model will be available from 15 October.

For those looking for a more compact option the Panasonic Lumix S9 is the natural choice, while the Sony A7C II packs in an electronic viewfinder too.