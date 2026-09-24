SwitchBot’s new mini robot vacuum is smaller than ever, and its dock can fit under low shelves

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has launched its new K11+ Pro robot vacuum cleaner. Priced at £399.99 / $399.99, the SwitchBot K11+ Pro has the smallest robot and dock to fit underneath furniture, while offering powerful 12,000Pa suction.

SwitchBot has launched its latest robot vacuum cleaner , featuring its smallest robot and dock yet. Despite its small size and footprint, the SwitchBot K11+ Pro is packed full of intelligent features, including 12,000Pa suction, dual anti-tangle brushes, and in-depth mapping – and that’s all for under £400 / $400.

One of my biggest gripes with robot vacuum cleaners is their size, more specifically the dock. While the actual cleaning robots tend to be quite compact, the docking stations are sizable pieces of kit, and they take up a large amount of space in your home.

Luckily, SwitchBot has clearly thought about this with the launch of its new SwitchBot K11+ Pro . The auto-empty dock measures 25cm in height, 24cm in width and 18cm in depth, so it can slot into your house and sit underneath low shelves and cabinets. The dock may be small, but it has a built-in 4-litre dust bag that holds dirt for up to 90 days before you need to empty it.

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Built on SwitchBot’s K11 mini robot vacuum design , the K11+ Pro robot measures 9.2cm in height and 24.8cm in diameter, so it can get underneath furniture like sofas and chair legs. Available in black or white, it weighs just 2.3kg and can even be picked up and carried from room to room.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

But don’t let the small size fool you – the SwitchBot K11+ Pro has a lot under the hood. It has an upgraded volute centrifugal fan system that uses 12,000Pa of suction to clean your home of dirt, dust, pet hair and other particles, over both carpet and hardwood floors.

The main brush head of the SwitchBot K11+ Pro is made from rubber, which prevents hair from getting tangled around the roller. Handy for pet owners or people with long hair, the brush is accompanied by a two-arm anti-tangle side brush which loosens hair from the brush, and guides it into the suction inlet.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

For mapping, the SwitchBot K11+ Pro supports up to five maps, so you can create cleaning plans and routes for multiple rooms in your house. It maps using LDS LiDAR navigation, and PSD close-range sensing, so it can recognise and avoid certain objects, like wall edges.

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While in action, the SwitchBot K11+ Pro makes minimal noise, and operates as low as 45dB, so you can set it and forget it while you go about your day. It can also be used remotely via the SwitchBot app, which you can also use to set schedules and zones, plus it’s compatible with Alexa, Apple Home, Google Assistant and Matter.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The SwitchBot K11+ Pro is available to buy now for £399.99 / $399.99 / €399.99 at SwitchBot and Amazon . As of writing, UK customers can get 40% off the K11+ Pro, taking it down to just £239.99.