Narwal’s first stick vacuum is an expert at cleaning carpets – but it’s the dock I’m impressed by

QUICK SUMMARY Narwal has announced the V50 Cube, its first-ever stick vacuum cleaner. Expected to launch later this year, the Narwal V50 Cube is a carpet-focused vacuum, and comes with AI detection and a 5-in-1 docking station for emptying, cleaning and storage.

At IFA 2026, Narwal announced a new range of vacuum cleaners , including robot, stick and wet-and-dry models. But the vacuum that stuck out to me the most was the Narwal V50 Cube, the brand’s first-ever stick vacuum which comes with its very own 5-in-1 multifunction docking station.

While it’s not unusual for a stick vacuum to come with a dock, they’re mainly used for recharging or storage. But the Narwal V50 Cube takes this one step further with its new dock as it combines auto-emptying, self-cleaning, storage, charging and filtration in one compact station.

According to Narwal, the dock takes up less space than an iPad Air, due to its small and compact size that’s 52% smaller than Narwal's other docks. It offers 100-days of auto-emptying, and has a H13 HEPA filter and UV sterilisation to keep your vacuum as clean as possible and without releasing allergens in the air with its antibacterial seal.

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Once docked, the Narwal V50 Cube self-cleans and automatically charges itself. Despite its smaller size, the dock can also store the vacuum, its backup battery and multi-surface tools, of which the Narwal V50 Cube comes with an anti-tangle brush, extension wand, motorised hand tool and a 2-in-1 crevice tool.

(Image credit: Narwal)

Onto its cleaning power, the Narwal V50 Cube offers 210AW Turbo Power to expertly clean your floors. While it can clean up both carpet and hardwood floors, it excels at cleaning carpets with its CarpetFocus mode that increases pressure to get deep into the fibres.

Like Shark, the Narwal V50 Cube has a de-tangling system in the brush head to avoid hair getting stuck during cleaning. The head gets into tight corners and hard-to-reach edges while its ‘Cyber Glow’ accent lighting illuminates any dirt you may have missed.

The Narwal V50 Cube comes with AI and detection technologies, including AI DirtSense which switches modes when it detects different types of dirt. With a 1.4kg weight, the Narwal V50 Cube is extremely lightweight and has an ergonomic handle so you can comfortably clean your entire house. Its dual battery system and 180 minute runtime also ensures this.

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