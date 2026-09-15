Govee just launched a smart lamp that looks like it belongs to Philips Hue
It looks strangely familiar
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Govee has revealed the new Wallwash Table Lamp, a smart lamp that resembles the Philips Hue Iris Table Lamp.
It's listed at $99/€89.99, or around £74, although orders haven't opened yet.
Govee has released yet another smart light, just a few weeks after its huge IFA reveal and only days after another new model leaked online. The latest addition is the Govee Wallwash Table Lamp, which has now appeared on Govee's website, although you can't actually order it just yet.
Interestingly, the new lamp bears more than a passing resemblance to the Philips Hue Iris Table Lamp, particularly with its rounded light source. However, Govee's version uses three LED elements to project gradients of up to three colours onto the wall, rather than casting light from a single source.
As mentioned, it's not available to buy just yet, but Govee has listed it at $99/€89.99, which works out at around £74 in the UK. We'll have to wait and see whether that UK price is confirmed when it officially goes on sale.
The lamp can be positioned freely on its transparent base, providing flexibility over where and how you want the light to fall. Its hemispherical section uses RGBWW technology to cast light downwards, whilst the upward-facing section uses RGBWWIC to create the colourful wall-washing effect.
The Wallwash Table offers warm and cool white tones ranging from 1,000K to 10,000K, along with more than 80 preset scenes, music synchronisation and Govee's AI-generated lighting features. It also supports Matter, so it will integrate into a wider smart home setup as well.
We'll update this story when Govee releases more information and opens orders.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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