Govee’s next smart light has already leaked after last week’s massive launch

QUICK SUMMARY Govee's next smart light has already leaked just days after its IFA 2026 launch. The Outdoor Classic Wall Light has appeared in a CSA listing, revealing Matter 1.5 support alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Govee has barely finished showing off its latest smart home products at IFA 2026, and another one has already leaked. The Govee Outdoor Classic Wall Light has appeared in a new CSA listing, revealing that the upcoming outdoor light will support Matter.

The Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro was the brand's only outdoor product at last week's launch, so it's nice to see Govee already has another outdoor light on the way. The new Outdoor Classic Wall Light will also join Govee's existing outdoor lighting range, including the Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light, which arrived late last year,

As usual with these database leaks, there's no word on pricing or availability just yet, but we'll let you know as soon as we hear more.

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The Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light launched in 2025 (Image credit: John McCann / T3)

The CSA listing describes the new light as being designed for installation on an outdoor porch, and it looks set to offer a mix of white and coloured lighting effects. As you'd expect from Govee, users should also be able to customise the lighting through the Govee Home app.

The listing confirms support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as Matter 1.5, although there are still plenty of details we don't know. There's no image to view, nor any information on the light's brightness, design or exact dimensions, so we'll have to wait for a proper launch to find out more.