Eufy has hidden a security camera inside its latest outdoor smart wall light

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has launched the Wall Light Cam S4, a 2-in-1 outdoor smart light and security camera with 4K resolution, a 120-degree field of view and up to 500 lumens of lighting. Available now for £229/$249.99, it can be purchased via Eufy's online store.

Eufy has launched a new 2-in-1 outdoor wall light and security camera, called the Eufy Wall Light Cam S4. It arrives at an interesting time, just days ahead of IFA 2026, where we're expecting to see plenty more from the brand.

With 4K resolution and a 120-degree ultra-wide view, alongside what Eufy calls Adaptive Smart Lighting, the S4 essentially combines features you'd expect from some of the best security cameras and best smart lights into one unit. The camera itself is also fairly discreet, so at first glance it looks much more like a regular outdoor wall light than alternative options.

The Eufy Wall Light Cam S4 is available now in both the UK and US, priced at £229/$249.99 through Eufy's online store. Eufy is currently warning of high demand, however, with orders expected to be dispatched within a week.

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(Image credit: Eufy)

The S4 can be wired into your home or mounted using a hook, and there's also a detachable 2W solar panel that can be positioned separately to keep it powered throughout the year.

The lighting side includes up to 500 lumens of brightness, with different settings depending on what's happening outside. You could have a warm light come on when you arrive home, whilst radar-activated detection can trigger flashing blue and red warning lights alongside a siren if an intruder is detected.

With IFA kicking off next week, there's a good chance this won't be the last we hear from Eufy over the next few days. We'll keep you updated with everything else the brand announces at the show.

(Image credit: Eufy)