Samsung's new Galaxy S26 upgrade is ideal for TikTok and Instagram lovers

Quick Summary Following its reveal of the 'Fan Edition' model, Samsung has just released its One UI 9 beta software rollout for the flagship Galaxy S26 series. The over-the-air update will bring new features, with the My FanCam tracking and social cropping feature a major favourite. Updates to Now Brief and Now Nudge are also part of the free-to-download upgrade.

Just last month at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked summer 2026 event, the Korean giant revealed its latest foldables – including the Z Fold 8, heralding an all-new format for the market.

Those new devices brought with them Samsung's One UI 9 software, adding new features such as My FanCam – used for fixing focus to one individual during video capture.

The feature is ideal for TikTok, Instagram and other social media users who love to upload their videos – as My FanCam can also auto-crop to the social format's preferred aspect ratio.

Now, in a beta software update, the earlier Samsung Galaxy S26 series also gains the My FanCam feature. So if you have a Galaxy S26, S26 Plus or S26 Ultra, then get looking for this latest update.

How to use My FanCam | Galaxy AI | Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8, and Flip8 | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

The One UI 9 beta rollout began today, Friday 28 August, and will introduce further updates beyond the My FanCam addition.

One UI 9 beta will also bring an updated Now Brief experience, condensing useful information into a personal quick-read card on your home screen.

The update is also said to enhance how Now Nudge functions, the service that suggests actions, with smarter and greater contextualised suggestions.

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As Samsung has just revealed the Galaxy S26 FE (that's 'Fan Edition'), which also carries One UI 9 and therefore these features, it's only logical that it's bringing the update to its higher-spec flagship S26 models.

It's been a massive year for Samsung so far, with its latest foldables really catching the limelight just last month. Customer interest and pre-orders are well up, year on year, suggesting the Z Fold 8 has got a whole lot right.

And while your S26 model can't fold, its update to One UI 9 beta will bring a little social media bonus for creators that will be appreciated by many.