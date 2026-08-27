Samsung has just revealed its newest Galaxy phone, the S26 FE – those two letters standing for 'Fan Edition', but you'd be forgiven for wondering if it's 'Familiar Edition' this time around – which I got to test out ahead of its worldwide reveal.

The FE version of Samsung's flagship has always targeted bringing a slightly more diluted feature set for a more affordable price tag to the market. It might look akin to 2026's best phone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but the FE is further down the pecking order.

Now, call me superficial, but before I get to the nuts and bolts of what the Galaxy S26 FE is all about, let's just take a moment to admire its all-new finish, as pictured, in Blueberry. I think it's the nicest-looking finish I've seen – all bright and punchy and fresh.

Most other brands have gone with more mellow, pastel-like tones this year. From the Google Pixel 11 Pro in Olive, to even Samsung's own foldables from its Unpacked summer 2026 launch opting for a more genteel Lavender or deep green hues. For me, the Blueberry takes it.

Galaxy S26 FE vs S25 FE: What's different?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 S25 FE S26 FE Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2340 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2340 Processor Samsung Exynos 2400 Samsung Exynos 2500 Storage + RAM 128/256/512GB + 8GB 128/256/512GB + 8GB Cameras 50MP main, 12MP wide, 8MP 3x tele zoom Same core spec, but new ultrawide sensor Battery 4900mAh, 45W charging 4900mAh, 45W charging – slightly faster charging Software One UI 8 at launch One UI 9 at launch, adds My FanCam and Horizontal Lock Finishes Icy Blue, Jet Black, Navy, White Blueberry, Pistachio, Graphite

Despite its 'Fan Edition' name, the S26 FE isn't really one for the upgraders. As you can see from my table of comparisons to last year's model, above, the year-on-year changes are really quite minimal.

Indeed, it's the same design, with the same display, just some marginal adjustments to hardware thanks to a newer Exynos chipset, battery optimisation meaning charging is quicker (70% in just 30 minutes), a new ultra-wide sensor in the cameras, and the latest Samsung software adding some capture features.

How much does the Galaxy S26 FE cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will go on sale on Friday 4 September, available in Blueberry, Pistachio or Graphite finishes – there's no Samsung.com exclusive colourway.

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In the UK, pricing starts at £699 for the 128GB storage model. That increases to £799 for 256GB and £949 for 512GB. Whichever capacity you choose, all feature 8GB RAM.

I don't possess other regions' pricing at this stage, but assume similar year-on-year prices for the USA, Europe and Australia.

Speaking of year-on-year, the price has jumped from the respective £649 / £699 / £799 asking price of the S25 FE upon its launch – showing just how pricey storage has become due to this ongoing supply and demand issue.

Design & Display

Blink and you'll miss it: the Galaxy S26 FE looks nigh-on the same as the S25 FE. You could see that as criticism, but it's as much an assertion of its established nature – this is one good-looking phone and it knows it.

Its 6.7-inch panel is of scale – 'the norm' for now, if you like – and plenty bright, resolute and smooth in its playback. It's the same as its predecessor for all intents and purposes, but what more do you really need at this level?

The design is the FE's big win, ultimately. The metal edging and reinforced glass – it's Enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, respectively – are largely flagship in their nature. It looks refined, but it's a fairly tough handset designed to be used.

Funnily enough one of the lesser features about the S26 FE is an improvement over the S26 Ultra – and that's the cameras. Not the spec of this trio of lenses, not by any means, but the simple fact that it protrudes less. That's a byproduct of its lesser spec, but avoiding that 'desk wobble' when using the phone flat on a desk is a nice bonus.

I spent most of my time exploring the Galaxy S26 FE in its other finish, Pistachio, which is also very of the moment. I'd debate whether it looks truly pistachio in hue, given the blue, perhaps turquoise-esque finish, so I would lean towards Blueberry each and every time.

Performance & Battery

There was a rumour that the S26 FE would adopt the Silicon-Carbon battery type of the most recent Galaxy foldables. Alas, that's not the case, the battery here is the very same 4900mAh lithium-polymer setup of its predecessor.

Now that's not a bad thing: it's an ample capacity with a middleweight processor attached (the Exynos 2500 – noting that's one generation behind Samsung's latest 2600 version) and the charging protocol has been tweaked to be a little faster.

From my experience with previous FE phones, I'd say you can expect a good innings from the S26 version. It'll handle games and apps with ease, too, even if it's not top-tier in terms of current power – but that'll affect very few users, realistically.

The latest One UI 9 software does also bring some extras that no S-series has offered up to this point (although that'll likely change with future updates). The My FanCam, for example, offers auto-cropping of videos for best social application (depending on service choice), while the horizon lock keeps a level and steady video throughout capture.

The cameras might not be as supreme as the best on market, but the FE's push in offering a trio of optics means that you'll get a broad range available at your fingertips. From ultra-wide to the higher-quality main camera, there's even an optical zoom to get closer to the action.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: First Impressions

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While the Galaxy S26 FE certainly isn't designed for upgraders, those looking for a less pricey entry point to Samsung's S series have a solid, good-looking option here.

No, it's barely any different from last year's equivalent and the price has also increased, but if top-tier cameras are less of a demand for your wants and needs, then this otherwise flagship-in-appearance handset has plenty to offer.

That said, the wider Android market has plenty of alternatives to consider, too. The S26 FE's Blueberry finish might be enough to entice you to buy in an instant, but broader contemplation for this FE model is warranted perhaps more than ever before.

Also Consider

Given the annual price rise, you might be thinking of looking elsewhere for a bargain. Already the pricier S26 Ultra is a little cheaper – closing the gap between the 512GB version of the FE and its entry 256GB model.

Otherwise, looking back might be the best way forward. After all, the S25 FE is barely any different in spec. No, there's no Blueberry finish, but for the cost savings this near-identical handset has obvious appeal.

As a total alternative, yet still within the Android market, take a look at Nothing's Phone 4a Pro, which is finished in metal, has a more considerable zoom camera, but will save you a chunk of spend.