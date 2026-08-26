Commodore's first phone isn't just a retro Callback, it's something else entirely

Walking into one of the halls at Gamescom this year was like walking into the 1980s. Exhibiting alongside other retro gaming brands were Atari and Commodore, and I couldn't help but feel a little giddy.

One of my first jobs in journalism was editor of Your Commodore, a magazine dedicated to the Commodore 64, which I stewarded through a rebrand to the gaming title YC. The C64 has always been in my blood.

And so, when YouTuber Christian "Perifrantic" Simpson bought and resurrected the brand, resulting in the C64 Ultimate, I was instantly on board. I have the Starlight edition and am loving reacquainting myself with what made the 80s computer so special in the first place.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

But the story doesn't end there. While the company has another edition up its sleeve, in the form of the Commodore 64C Ultimate, and a surprise Cyberpunk 2077 version of the C64 Ultimate, it's opted to do something that even the original brand never managed – it's designed its own phone.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Like the reimagined computers, the Commodore Callback 8020 is a touch of retro with a modern twist. And, as I got to handle all of the variants at Gamescom, I can safely say that there's nothing quite like it out there.

I couldn't really test any of the devices. The software is not final and there were no SIM cards inside that worked on German networks (at the time of my visit), but I did get a feel for the Callback and those on a nostalgia trip are going to be impressed.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

For starters, the phone is light yet chunky in the hand and made from good quality plastics. It has a great and secure flip action, while the buttons are reassuringly tangible.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As mentioned, I can't really talk about the software and screens as yet. They are still work in progress, while one of the devices was very much a prototype that didn't turn on. But I suspect the colour options will be popular, from what I've seen so far. I particularly like the gold one myself.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

In terms of functionality, the idea behind the Callback 8020 is that it can run "99% of Android apps" but helps you detox from social media networks by blocking them. It'll still work with chat apps, like WhatsApp, but discourages doomscrolling.

There's also a decent camera on board, plus Wi-Fi connectivity, so you'll get some modern features, but all wrapped up in an experience as retro as flares and deely-boppers (younger readers may need to look that one up).

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Of course, for me the future of the Commodore brand very much lies in its past – with reissued hardware. And I very much approve of devices like the Commodore 77 with its Cyberpunk-inspired extra RAM and paintwork. But it's also great to see that, even 36+ years on from my stint on Your Commodore, the brand can still pull a surprise or two.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

The Commodore Callback 8020 is available to pre-order on the dedicated website now. It's priced from $399 (around £293) during the early orders phase.

Commodore tells me that it'll start to ship "later this year".