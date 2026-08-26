Lidl is selling one of Philips' best air fryers for a fraction of its usual price

QUICK SUMMARY The Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer is coming to Lidl stores from tomorrow for £79.99, a £90 saving on its £169.99 RRP. It has a 7.1-litre capacity and removable divider, allowing you to switch between two 3.55-litre cooking zones and one larger MegaBasket.

The Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer is landing in Lidl tomorrow, and there's a pretty big saving to be had. Despite carrying an RRP of £169.99, Lidl will be selling it for just £79.99, knocking a huge £90 off the usual price.

It has a total capacity of 7.1 litres, with a removable divider that lets you switch between two 3.55-litre cooking zones and one larger MegaBasket. That makes it particularly handy for families, or anyone who uses their air fryer for more than one part of a meal.

As mentioned, it'll be available in Lidl stores from 27th August. Given the size of the discount, I'd definitely check Lidl's stock checker before making a special journey, especially if previous middle-aisle deals are anything to go by.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Philips)

We're seeing plenty of affordable home appliances appearing at Lidl and Aldi at the moment, including Lidl's recent £6.99 alternative to Philips' OneUp mop and a range of student-friendly kitchen buys from Aldi. However, this one stands out because it's actually a Philips product rather than a cheaper alternative or dupe, yet the price still feels very middle aisle.

The 1000 Series also comes with 10 cooking functions and six preset programmes, alongside a temperature range of 400-200°C and a 60-minute timer. We haven't reviewed this exact model at T3, but it's similar in concept to the larger Philips 5000 Series MegaBasket, which recently earned five stars in our review. That said, the 1000 Series is the more compact option, measuring 29.5 x 43.7 x 30.1cm.