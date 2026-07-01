Philips launches its largest air fryer yet with a 10-litre basket and 3-in-1 cooking

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has launched its biggest air fryer yet, featuring a huge 10-litre basket and 3-in-1 cooking functionality. The new Philips Airfryer 5000 Series Megabasket is available to buy from today for £258.99, available via Amazon.

Philips has launched its biggest air fryer yet – the new Airfryer 5000 Series Megabasket. It features a huge 10-litre basket and 3-in-1 cooking functionality, but can still be split into two separate zones so multiple dishes can be prepared at the same time.

As the inventor of the air fryer, Philips already has an impressive lineup of models, including the 4000 Series Stacked Dual Basket Air Fryer, which only launched back in January. The new 5000 Series Megabasket also bears a strong resemblance to the Philips 5000 Air Fryer & Steamer, but as mentioned, swaps its two side-by-side baskets for one large basket.

The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series Megabasket is available to buy now from Amazon for £258.99, and it should be arriving at other retailers soon.