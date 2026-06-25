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10+ Prime Day air fryer deals LIVE – single and dual models from Ninja, Philips, Instant Pot and more
Need a new air fryer? We’ve got you covered with these Prime Day deals
The Prime Day 2026 sale is in full swing, and amongst the sea of Echo and TV discounts, the best deals you can find are on air fryers.
It’s safe to say that air fryers are easily the most popular kitchen appliances of all time. Due to the high demand, air fryers are often on sale, especially during big sales events like Amazon Prime Day.
Sign up for Amazon Prime to shop the sale
In the Prime Day sale, you can find amazing deals on single and dual basket air fryers, glass models and even an array of multi-cookers. Brands to look out for are Ninja (of course), Philips, Instant Pot, Cosori and much more, and you can also find exclusive colourways on popular models that are only available on Amazon.
To help you find the cheapest discounts, I’ll be covering the best air fryer deals you can get this Prime Day live – stay tuned!
UK deals
Save £65 on the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer for Prime Day. Available in an Amazon exclusive stone gold colourway, this dual basket air fryer is stylish as well as spacious, with a combined 9.5-litre capacity and six functions to choose from.
Read our Ninja Foodi MAX review for more details
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For Prime Day, there’s 44% off the Philips 4000 Series Stacked Dual Basket Air Fryer. This air fryer has two 5-litre baskets with handy viewing windows and internal lights so you can check on your food without opening the drawers.
Read our Philips 4000 Series Stacked Dual Basket Air Fryer review for more details
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The Instant Pot Vortex Dual Air Fryer is now half price at Amazon. This dual basket air fryer has two 4-litre compartments, and has a Sync Finish function so both zones finish cooking at the same time. It comes in a subtle truffle grey colour.
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Save £40 on the Cosori Turbo Tower Air Fryer in the Amazon Prime Day sale. With a combined capacity of 8.6-litres, six functions and a sleek control panel, the Cosori Turbo Tower Air Fryer is easy to use and takes up minimal space in your kitchen.
Read our Cosori Turbo Tower Air Fryer review for more details