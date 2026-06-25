10+ Prime Day air fryer deals LIVE – single and dual models from Ninja, Philips, Instant Pot and more

The Prime Day 2026 sale is in full swing, and amongst the sea of Echo and TV discounts, the best deals you can find are on air fryers .

It’s safe to say that air fryers are easily the most popular kitchen appliances of all time. Due to the high demand, air fryers are often on sale, especially during big sales events like Amazon Prime Day.

Shop the Prime Day Deals

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In the Prime Day sale, you can find amazing deals on single and dual basket air fryers, glass models and even an array of multi-cookers. Brands to look out for are Ninja (of course), Philips, Instant Pot, Cosori and much more, and you can also find exclusive colourways on popular models that are only available on Amazon.

To help you find the cheapest discounts, I’ll be covering the best air fryer deals you can get this Prime Day live – stay tuned!

UK deals