Prime Day 2026 is live – giant savings on premium products in the Amazon sale

Four things spell a perfect summer for us: sport on the telly, barbecues in the garden, packing for our holidays and big discounts in the Prime Day sale. Okay, so maybe money off the latest gadgets isn't quite two weeks in Zante, but from the savings you make in the Amazon sale, you could afford that upgrade to a premium room – or that business class seat on thee way back.

The Amazon Prime Day sale can be a bit of a mine field for the uninitiated, as it's hard to know where to start. Mainly because there's so much on sale. The deals page on the website has pages and pages of offers, so unless you know what to look for, it's hard to know where to start.

Cheaper products tend to get the headlines, as even a small amount of money off can appear as a big percentage, making it look even more of a bargain. Finding those high-end products can be tougher, and the discounts seem smaller, but if it's got a list price of over £1,000, even a 5% saving can be significant.

To help you on your way, we've scoured the lists for you and found the items that we recommend you buy, at discounts that make them even more appealing. This page will be updated over the next few days, as we find more deals, and others run out, so keep it bookmarked.

Don't forget, the Prime Day sale finishes at 11:59 pm on Friday 26 June, so you need to have checked out your basket before then, or you won't get the savings.