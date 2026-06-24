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Best luxury audio deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales LIVE – bargains on hi-fi equipment, speakers, turntables and more
Snag a bargain on audio equipment this week
If you're an audiophile, there's no better time to consider adding to your rig than right now. The Amazon Prime Day sales bring the cost of high ticket items crashing down, meaning you can buy without busting the bank.
I've been hard at work tracking down some of the very best bargains out there right now. That includes deals on headphone amplifiers, turntables, portable speakers and more.
I'll also be here all week, bringing you more of the bargains I spot live.
Best turntable deals
A record player from a top brand for just £100? What's not to love?
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A modern record player with a 25% price cut is no joke.
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Best speaker deals
A popular pair of active bookshelf speakers for peanuts! They sound great, too.
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There's nothing like a luxury portable speaker, and this B&O model is one of the best. A bargain too!
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Take the party with you, with this killer portable speaker from Sony.