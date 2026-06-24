Best luxury audio deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales LIVE – bargains on hi-fi equipment, speakers, turntables and more

If you're an audiophile, there's no better time to consider adding to your rig than right now. The Amazon Prime Day sales bring the cost of high ticket items crashing down, meaning you can buy without busting the bank.

I've been hard at work tracking down some of the very best bargains out there right now. That includes deals on headphone amplifiers, turntables, portable speakers and more.

I'll also be here all week, bringing you more of the bargains I spot live.

Best turntable deals

Best speaker deals