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Best luxury audio deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales LIVE – bargains on hi-fi equipment, speakers, turntables and more

Snag a bargain on audio equipment this week

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If you're an audiophile, there's no better time to consider adding to your rig than right now. The Amazon Prime Day sales bring the cost of high ticket items crashing down, meaning you can buy without busting the bank.

I've been hard at work tracking down some of the very best bargains out there right now. That includes deals on headphone amplifiers, turntables, portable speakers and more.

I'll also be here all week, bringing you more of the bargains I spot live.

Best turntable deals

Denon DP29FE2
Denon DP29FE2 : was £119 now £100 at Amazon

A record player from a top brand for just £100? What's not to love?

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Sony PS-LX3BT
Sony PS-LX3BT: was £299 now £223.25 at Amazon

A modern record player with a 25% price cut is no joke.

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Best speaker deals

Majority Audio D100X Bookshelf Speakers
Majority Audio D100X Bookshelf Speakers: was £129.95 now £103.98 at Amazon

A popular pair of active bookshelf speakers for peanuts! They sound great, too.

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Bang &amp;amp; Olufsen Beosound Explore
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: was £219 now £155.80 at Amazon

There's nothing like a luxury portable speaker, and this B&O model is one of the best. A bargain too!

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Sony ULT Field 1
Sony ULT Field 1: was £89 now £65 at Amazon

Take the party with you, with this killer portable speaker from Sony.

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Best headphones and earbuds deals