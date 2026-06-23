Hot tub or paddling pool – these are the Prime Day deals to keep you cool this summer

No body panic, but it's hot outside, and we all know the perfect we to cool off is by relaxing in water. Unless you're one of the clever ones that invested in a hot tub back in 2020, the chances are the options for this are pretty slim. Luckily though, Prime Day has you covered.

While there aren't a huge amount of deals to be had on things to keep you cool (probably as people are buying them anyway), there are some discounts on hot tubs. You may be thinking, yes but hot tubs are hot! Well, yes, but they don't have to be. Turn down the temperature and just enjoy the bubbles!

To help cool you down, I've rounded up some of the best options right now, from kid and dog sized paddling pools, to high tech hot tubs (or cool tubs) and even some swimming pools that look like they might require planning permission.

Come on, dive in!