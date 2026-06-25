Amazon Prime Day's official 'Top 100' deals – the 9 actually worth buying

Navigating the best Prime Day deals as part of this week's sale can be tricky, as there are simply so many products – and too many sites highlight "the best 121" or yet more products, creating yet another yawnlist of nonsense for you to trawl through.

Not so here on T3, though. Rather than you having to scour such mega-lists, I've gone to Amazon's official Top 100 deals from its own sale, evaluated them all, and here highlight the top 9 offers actually worth buying.

See Amazon's Top 100 Prime Day deals in full

It wasn't easy either, as there are genuinely enough crackers among that list, that whittling it down took a fair bit of time. But these are the key best buys that I've added to my basket for now – before they undergo further consideration as to whether I buy my favourite!

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best Kindle

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best smart watch

Save 22% (£80) Apple Watch Series 11 GPS (42mm): was £369 now £289 at Amazon The go-to fitness tracker and smart watch rolled into one for Apple users. It's gone from strength to strength over the years. This offer on the Series 11 model has never been this low before, making it more accessible to more people. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% (£167) Garmin Fēnix 8 Pro: was £899.99 now £732.99 at Amazon There are smart watches, there are fitness watches... and then there are Garmin watches. The Fenix 8 Pro is a top-drawer model that offers high-end features for adventurers and those who'll be training off the beaten path. Add multi-band GPS, built-in LTE connectivity with inReach satellite messaging, plus offline maps – and you'll always be locatable. It's one of the most capable sports watches money can buy – and now at a lower price than ever before. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best Smart Ring

Save 43% Oura Smart Ring 4 : was £349 now £199 at Amazon Available in many finishes and multiple sizes, the Oura Ring 4 offers a discreet alternative to a smartwatch. It's a great way to present health insights, too, making it an appealing option for those who prefer to avoid a screen-toting wearable. And its price has bombed to never-before-seen levels as part of this sale, too. Some finishes cost more than others, however, so select carefully! Read more Read less ▼