Best Prime Day smart home deals LIVE – speakers, doorbells, lighting, cameras and more

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2026 is finally here! From 23rd - 26th June, Amazon is running its annual Prime Day sale, and it’s stocked full of cheap deals and discounts on smart home devices.

Shop the Amazon Prime Day sale NOW!

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to shop the sale

This year marks my fifth year covering Prime Day, so I’ve learnt a thing or two about Amazon sales events. If you want my advice, smart home is the best category to shop for on Prime Day, as you can find low prices on smart speakers , video doorbells , smart lights , security cameras and much more.

As Amazon owns them, you can expect to see record-breaking price cuts across Echo, Ring and Blink products. Other huge names that get massive discounts on Prime Day are Eufy, Arlo, EZVIZ, Yale, and more, so there’s plenty of brands and devices to pick from.

Whether you’re starting to build your smart home or you’re adding new gadgets to your existing ecosystem, this page will be reporting live on all the latest Prime Day smart home deals you can buy right now.

UK deals

Blink Outdoor 4 with Video Doorbell: was £124.98 now £24.99 at Amazon Get 80% off this Blink security camera bundle at Amazon. This set includes the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera, the Blink Video Doorbell and the Sync Module. Originally priced at £119.98, the bundle is now available for just £24.99. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £79.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The newest generation of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell is now half price in the Prime Day sale. It has retinal 4K video resolution that captures every detail, even when it’s dark. Read more Read less ▼

Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340: was £159.99 now £94.99 at Amazon Save 41% on the Eufy E340 video doorbell at Amazon. This video doorbell has dual cameras to cover all angles, and comes with AI motion detection so it doesn’t miss a thing. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro: was £169.99 now £79.99 at Amazon The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is better than half price in the Prime Day sale. This outdoor security camera has 2K video resolution, and comes with a 30 day free trial of the Ring app. Read more Read less ▼

Arlo Essential 3K: was £99.99 now £79.99 at Amazon Now £79.99, the Arlo Essential 3K is a seriously impressive security camera. It has colour night vision, 2K video and a built in spotlight to scare off intruders. Read more Read less ▼