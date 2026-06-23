Lego is one of those brands that has managed to go from strength to strength in recent years, not least because of the way it's widened out its focus. Where partnerships and tie-in sets used to be really quite rare, they're now pumped out at quite a rate, but without every seeming to compromise on quality.

It's also a brand that resists the urge to constantly mark its kits down and offer deals all year round, which means that when Prime Day rolls around like this week, you'll want to pay attention and check out the sets you've been pining after. If they're reduced, then there's a very good chance this is the best time to buy them.

I've gone through an absolute mountain of discounts on Amazon for you, checking out hundreds of Lego deals to pick out the very best ones. Below you'll find a curated set of 15 deals that I think represent the best value, on the most rewarding, beautiful or intricate kits Lego has to offer.

Save £65 Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell: was £429.99 now £364.99 at Amazon This is my favourite Lego set of all time, and the best one I've ever built. It's full of gorgeous little details, but is also simply massive, and will give you hours upon hours of satisfying building – best done while watching the movies, in my opinion. Read more Read less ▼