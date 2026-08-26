I’m a new air fryer convert – here are 3 features I love and 1 that I never use

Despite being T3’s resident air fryer expert, it took a lot to convince me to actually have an air fryer in my kitchen. But now that I have one, it’s quickly become one of my favourite kitchen appliances, thanks to these three features – and in spite of this one setting.

The ever-growing popularity of air fryers has always surprised me, and I initially held off getting one as I saw them as something that took the joy out of cooking. My kitchen also has two ovens, so it seemed a waste not to use them. However, after testing a few models, I came to appreciate the speed and convenience of using an air fryer, as well as the quick clean-up.

This summer is what’s really turned me into an air fryer convert, as both of my ovens have recently had issues, and the heatwaves have made it too hot to cook. I’ve been using mine constantly, and have found three air fryer features that I love and one that I never use, and quite frankly, don’t see the point of!

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Air fryer features I love

1. Viewing windows

If I had to recommend any style of air fryer, I’d always say to go with a viewing window. Having a viewing window at the front or top of your air fryer allows you to quickly check on your food’s progress without disrupting the cooking by opening the drawers. Most models come with built-in lights to illuminate everything which enhances visibility.

This is the one feature that I felt was missing from air fryers, and for me, it gave ovens an edge. But now that viewing windows are more common, it definitely puts air fryers ahead of the traditional oven more than before.

(Image credit: Philips)

2. Max Crisp

Available on select Ninja, Cuisinart and Philips air fryers, Max Crisp adds an intense burst of high heat towards the end of cooking to give your food an extra crispy texture. Most Max Crisp settings deliver temperatures up to 240°C / 450°F, and they also increase the fan speed so your food cooks quicker.

I’ve found Max Crisp to be especially helpful with cooking frozen foods. I’ve often had inconsistent results with chips and chicken goujons as they never come out as crispy as I’d like them to be, so Max Crisp has really helped with this.

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3. Sync & Match

The Sync & Match feature is a real game changer. For dual basket air fryers, both drawers can be used to cook independently or at the same time, so you can make two different foods using different settings. But what makes this feature invaluable is Sync & Match which automatically sets both compartments to finish cooking at the same time.

For meal prepping or large family meals, Sync & Match means there’s no waiting around for everything to finish cooking. It also ensures your food comes out as fresh and hot as possible.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The air fryer feature I never use

1. Shake reminder

I might get some backlash for this, but I really don’t see the point of the Shake Reminder feature, and in fact, I rarely use it. On the air fryers I’ve tried, I haven’t found it to be very precise, and oftentimes, the Shake Reminder hasn’t sounded at all.

I, of course, understand the appeal of the Shake Reminder feature, especially if you chuck food in your air fryer and then go about doing other household tasks. However, I tend to stay in my kitchen while my air fryer is on to fix other parts of my meal, so I can clearly see when my food’s cooking time is at the halfway point.

Essentially, I haven’t had the best luck with the Shake Reminder feature, so it’s not a setting I’m excited about or would look for when buying an air fryer.