The mid-sized SUV is definitely the sweet spot right now for buyers looking to go fully electric and there’s no shortage of choice. This is Mercedes’ offering though, and it’s extremely appealing.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC electric is an important car for the brand. Its new electric-first design has replaced the Mercedes-Benz EQC and provides a fully electric drivetrain alternative to the GLC 300e plug-in hybrid model.

As with many of its competitors, the mid-size SUV is the sweet spot for Mercedes, making it one of its most popular models. There’s a huge amount of competition out there right now, with new electric models including the BMW iX3 and the Volvo EX60 – both of which offer a range of over 500 miles on their larger battery models.

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While the GLC’s electric range is still respectable at up to 405 miles on the 400 4MATIC model (and 389 miles on the GLC 250), it also excels in other areas, such as technology, performance and build quality. The showpiece being its 39.1-inch Hyperscreen, which covers the dash.

I tried out the flagship Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Premier Edition to see how this new model holds up. Overall, I found this to be the best Mercedes electric model to date and definitely one to consider.

(Image credit: Future)

How much is the Mercedes GLC electric?

The Mercedes-Benz GLC starts from £55,495, that’s slightly below the base Volvo EX60 though around two grand more than the BMW iX3. US prices for the GLC are still to be confirmed.

There are two main versions of the GLC, the rear-wheel-drive GLC 250 and the all-wheel-drive GLC 400 4MATIC, which starts from £60,350. The top-specced GLC 4MATIC electric Premier Edition starts from £73,350 and features the larger 94kWh battery to deliver 489hp and a 0-62mph acceleration of 4.3 seconds.

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The model I drove was the GLC 4MATIC electric premier edition in Patagonia Red, priced at £73,350. This featured the MBUX Hyperscreen display, augmented head-up display and the Burmester High-End 4D Surround Sound System.

(Image credit: Future)

Design and build

This new electric GLC is built on a different platform than the petrol, diesel, and hybrid models, though at first glance, it’s still easy to identify as a GLC. On closer inspection, though, the external design has had a few tweaks.

That front grill is much deeper, enveloping the number plate into the mix and is made up of hundreds of LEDs. The front headlights are the new digital light design with the Mercedes star. This carries through to the rear lights too, which now form a solid bar to include the rear badge.

Otherwise, the profile looks slightly more aerodynamic, with a bigger slope on the rear windows and a longer sloping rear. The 400 4MATIC also sits on larger 21-inch multi-spoke alloys, while the base model has 20-inch alloys.

The car is more curvaceous, with shaping along the door panels and in the bonnet. There’s a large panoramic glass roof too, with liquid crystal molecules that allow you to change between transparent and opaque at the touch of a button, with nine segments and Mercedes logos available to display.

Design wise, it’s perhaps more classic than space age, but that’s no bad thing. It’s a great-looking car, and the Patagonia red metallic finish is particularly striking. It also comes in a Lavender silver colour, which gives a subtle purple finish that is particularly unique.

(Image credit: Future)

Inside the Mercedes GLC electric

The interior feels very premium in this model. Seats and upholstery are finished in black leather with a red top stitch, while silver-coloured details highlight the door handles, fans and phone tray.

It’s hard to escape the Hyperscreen though, as this takes over the entirety of the dash, from pillar to pillar. The single glass surface creates a 39.1-inch display with an 8k resolution. I’m sure the actual displays beneath it are separate, but it certainly gives the impression of a singular unit when you use it.

Despite this singularity, there are still three main areas of the display for the driving dynamics, the centre screen and a passenger screen. You can change the driver display between three main views and turn off the rest of the display if you want to remove all distractions, but the idle screen that displays while driving is actually quite calming and I didn’t find it distracting at all.

There are multiple backgrounds to pick from which extend across the full width of the display, so you can customise the look of the Hyperscreen, too.

The system is running the latest MBUX, which features Mercedes’ AI voice assistant and a wide range of applications, from video streaming and gaming to work productivity. The centre area provides a large map when driving, which can also be displayed in the driver area.

For the front passenger, the left side of the screen can be used independently, providing web browsing, video streaming, gaming and more while the car is moving. Cameras ensure that the driver is not distracted by this, though, and will either dim or interrupt the content if they are trying to watch it on the move.

Paired with the Hyperscreen is the Burmester High-End 4D Surround Sound System, with 19 speakers, 7500W and Dolby Atmos capability. Like the picture on the screen, the sound is very impressive, both in power and clarity – especially when playing Spatial Audio content from Apple Music.

(Image credit: Future)

Driving

Despite the sheer power and acceleration that the GLC offers, the driving experience is cool, calm and collected. Even when you put your foot to the floor in Sport mode, there’s a refinement to the way the car moves.

Suspension is gentle, even with Sport mode selected, though never wallowy. It holds its place around bends but never shakes you. You can also opt to have Airmatic air suspension on the GLC – the same system as on the S Class – if you want really smooth, but even without it, the car feels likeyou’re driving on a cloud.

For a mid-sized SUV, the GLC does feel big. The size of the car has grown slightly over the ICE models and it’s noticeable on the road. For me, it feels considerably wider than the Volvo and BMW, even if the difference in measurements is small.

Despite this, the car felt extremely agile. It offers a tight turning circle, allowing you to easily manoeuvre it around car parks and other small spaces. In addition to the air suspension option, the ‘refinement package’ adds rear axle steering to the mix, to give the car even greater turning ability.

In addition to the huge Hyperscreen, there’s also a head-up display in the GLC, to allow you to keep your eyes on the road. This is large and clear, encompassing speed and navigation information, as well as speed limits and automated driving control settings.

On the automated options, the GLC offers the Distronic distance assist adaptive cruise control, to control acceleration and braking. It also has standard lane keeping functionality, though not the full steering assist on this model, which provides lane centring.

Other clever driving tech includes the Parking Assist with 360-degree cameras to give you a complete view around the car while parking – or just allow the system to park itself. Meanwhile, the Digital Light headlights do a great job of illuminating the road in the dark, and offer the adaptive high beam assist plus, which uses the LED technology to block certain areas of the beam to avoid dazzling other drivers. It’s a very clever system to watch in action.

(Image credit: Future)

Charging and range

Just a year ago, having a range of over 400 miles on an EV would seem impressive, and it’s only down to a few 500+ cars that it seems less so. The fact of the matter is, though, that 400 miles is still a solid number, and still puts it among the longest-range EVs on the market.

The model I tested gave a 393-mile range but without a long drive planned, I didn’t get through a full charge in a week of driving. For most drivers, that could mean charging just once a week if needed. Of course, greater range would reduce any range anxiety almost completely, but for most, the GLC’s range should be off-putting.

Another good thing here is that the GLC has fast charging. Thanks to the 800V battery system, it can reach charging speeds of up to 330kW. That means charging 10-80% in just 22 minutes. It can also charge at slower speeds on 400V DC charging systems and on AC chargers up to 11kW.

(Image credit: Future)

Should I buy the Mercedes GLC electric?

With the GLC, Mercedes has made perhaps its most successful move to date from an ICE vehicle to an electric car. This car feels every bit the premium Mercedes, and it’s easy to forget that it’s an EV at times, which is perhaps the biggest compliment for electric cars these days.

It’s a good-looking car, inside and out, and has been beautifully finished. While not everyone will love the Hyperscreen display, for tech fans it’s probably the most impressive dash out there right now – even compared to the BMW’s panoramic vision.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC electric feels like the more refined choice of electric SUV. While it’s quick and heavy on the tech, it projects class over just practicality. For previous GLC petrol or diesel owners, this fully electric version is the perfect step up. Like the Volvo EX60, it’s also going to convert a lot of drivers looking for an electric car that doesn’t shout about being electric.