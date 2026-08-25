Samsung’s new microwave doubles as an air fryer and requires no pre-heating

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung has announced its new Slide-in and Over-the-Range appliances, featuring built-in displays and advanced cooking technology. The standout is the Samsung Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Air Fry Max which cooks meals faster without preheating.

Samsung has expanded its Slide-in and Over-the-Range line-up with new ovens and microwaves . Featuring advanced cooking technology, both the ovens and microwaves come with Air Fry Max, a feature that cooks food up to 15% faster than normal.

Despite newer and more advanced appliances taking over the kitchen, there is still a high demand for microwaves. The latest kitchen trend is hybrid appliances that offer multiple cooking functions in one device, and Samsung’s new microwave is no exception.

Doubling as an air fryer , the Samsung Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Air Fry Max prepares tasty and healthy meals in less time than a regular oven or microwave. With no pre-heating required, the Air Fry Max feature delivers high temperatures while its True Convection technology circulates heat rapidly to cook food quickly and evenly.

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With 10 power levels and a large 1.7 cu.ft capacity, the Samsung Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Air Fry Max can cook multiple air fried meals at once while reducing cooking time. It also has an Air Sous Vide feature which uses precise heat instead of water to cook sous vide while enhancing flavour and moisture.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The design of the Samsung Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Air Fry Max is inspired by its refrigerator line-up with its recessed handle style. It has an illuminated touchscreen display for easy manual and automatic controls, including an ECO mode which saves energy while in operation.

Both the Samsung Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Air Fry Max and the Slide-in Range have Auto Connectivity which wireless syncs the two appliances together. For example, when the oven’s cooktop is on, the microwave will automatically light up and turn on its ventilation hood. This is ideal if you have the microwave above the oven built into a cabinet, which is what the new range is designed for.

Samsung SmartThings is also compatible with the new appliances so you can customise and monitor them via your smartphone or with a voice assistant. As of writing, the new range is available in the US , with the Samsung Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Air Fry Max priced at $719.

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