RODE’s clever new desktop arm is finally available, and it’s not just for microphones

RØDE has finally launched the DS3, its new freestanding desktop studio arm first unveiled at NAB earlier this year.

Instead of clamping onto the edge of your desk, it uses a substantial (1.5 kg) weighted base, meaning you can place it wherever you need it and move the whole setup around without reaching for tools.

Better still, RODE designed the DS3 to accommodate cameras, smartphones, lights and other creator accessories.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

More than a mic stand

The biggest upgrade over the existing RODE DS2 is payload capacity.

The older desktop arm supports devices up to 950g, while the new DS3 increases that to 1.5kg, opening it up to considerably heavier microphones and accessories.

(Image credit: RODE)

The articulated metal arm offers multiple adjustment points, while a ball-head-style mounting system lets attached equipment be positioned across a wide range of angles.

RODE also includes mounting adaptors for common 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch threads, so users aren't tied to the company's own microphones.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Integrated cable management helps keep USB and XLR cables under control, and the heavy desktop base means there are no clamps to attach or holes to drill.

(Image credit: RODE)

That makes the DS3 particularly interesting for anyone who regularly changes their desk setup.

A traditional studio arm such as RØDE's PSA1 attaches directly to the desk and offers much greater reach, while the DS3 trades some of that range for portability and simplicity.

For comparison, RODE's PSA1 supports microphone setups weighing between 700g and 1.1kg.

The RØDE DS3 is available now globally, priced at $109 / £99 / €119.