RODE’s clever new desktop arm is finally available, and it’s not just for microphones
The DS3 has a 1.5 kg payload and enough mounting options for microphones, cameras and lights
RØDE has finally launched the DS3, its new freestanding desktop studio arm first unveiled at NAB earlier this year.
Instead of clamping onto the edge of your desk, it uses a substantial (1.5 kg) weighted base, meaning you can place it wherever you need it and move the whole setup around without reaching for tools.
Better still, RODE designed the DS3 to accommodate cameras, smartphones, lights and other creator accessories.
More than a mic stand
The biggest upgrade over the existing RODE DS2 is payload capacity.
The older desktop arm supports devices up to 950g, while the new DS3 increases that to 1.5kg, opening it up to considerably heavier microphones and accessories.
The articulated metal arm offers multiple adjustment points, while a ball-head-style mounting system lets attached equipment be positioned across a wide range of angles.
RODE also includes mounting adaptors for common 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch threads, so users aren't tied to the company's own microphones.
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Integrated cable management helps keep USB and XLR cables under control, and the heavy desktop base means there are no clamps to attach or holes to drill.
That makes the DS3 particularly interesting for anyone who regularly changes their desk setup.
A traditional studio arm such as RØDE's PSA1 attaches directly to the desk and offers much greater reach, while the DS3 trades some of that range for portability and simplicity.
For comparison, RODE's PSA1 supports microphone setups weighing between 700g and 1.1kg.
The RØDE DS3 is available now globally, priced at $109 / £99 / €119.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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