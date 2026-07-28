I wasn't expecting vlogging cameras to make a comeback – now I think they're one of tech's biggest success stories
For years, I assumed smartphones would eventually make dedicated cameras obsolete. Instead, I've watched the opposite happen
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If you'd told me five years ago that one of the hottest consumer tech categories in 2026 would be dedicated vlogging cameras, I'd probably have laughed.
After all, smartphones have becom