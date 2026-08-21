Genki Manta could be the all-in-one pro controller I've waited my whole life for – customisable, 8,000Hz polling, and a kickass screen

Quick Summary The Genki Manta is available to pre-order now and seems to be one of the most feature-packed pro gaming controllers ever made. It offers up to an 8,000Hz polling rate, TMR thumbsticks, and a 2.79--inch colour display capable of tweaking and customising just about everything you can imagine.

Accessory maker Genki has released a few devices and cases in its time, but few are as ambitious as its latest. The company is turning its hand to pro game controllers, and in some style, to boot.

The Genki Manta is currently available to pre-order on Kickstarter and could be the all-in-one controller to beat them all. Not only does it sport a decently-sized display on the front and adjustable TMR thumbsticks, but you can get up to 8,000Hz polling rates when wired (1,000Hz through wireless).

The controller itself has a familiar shape and form, although the bottom is extended to incorporate the 2.79-inch screen. It resembles the Steam Controller in that sense (which houses two touchpads on the lower half).

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That screen can also be used for a myriad of functions, including changing polling rate and profiles on the fly, remapping the controls, tweaking the sensitivity and calibration of different elements, and even as a keyboard. Genki also promises to send future updates to add even more features and apps to its "MantaOS" on-board software.

What else does the Genki Manta controller offer?

There's so much more to the controller too. It uses "pulse" buttons that sense full travel without needing an electrical contact, TMR thumbsticks with adjustable resistance (from 30 to 80gf), and tristage triggers, enabling you to switch between a digital click, short rapid travel, and full analogue trigger control.

You can programme macros – a sequence of button presses – to activate with single activations. And there are maglev haptics on board, with an independently driven LMR motors in each grip.

You can even swap the D-pad from a traditional cross design to a "satellite" dish-style alternative.

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There are three connectivity options included, allowing the Manta to work with multiple systems. There's Bluetooth for mobile and Switch / Switch 2 support, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for wireless PC play, and a wired mode with the fastest polling rate when you want to take your gaming more seriously.

Of course, all of this doesn't come cheap, although the Genki Manta is reasonably priced in comparison with some other pro controllers I use.

It's currently listed on Kickstarter from £139 / $189 as a Super Early Bird offer. The RRP after the crowd funding / pre-order phase will be $279 – so 32% more.

A Manta Founders Edition is also available, which will come with a serialised number, exclusive colourway, special case and a Founder's mark on the controller itself. That currently costs £256 / $349.

The Genki Manta is due to ship from February next year.