Genki Manta could be the all-in-one pro controller I've waited my whole life for – customisable, 8,000Hz polling, and a kickass screen
On-device profile management and TMR joysticks are just the tip of the iceberg
Quick Summary
The Genki Manta is available to pre-order now and seems to be one of the most feature-packed pro gaming controllers ever made.
It offers up to an 8,000Hz polling rate, TMR thumbsticks, and a 2.79--inch colour display capable of tweaking and customising just about everything you can imagine.
Accessory maker Genki has released a few devices and cases in its time, but few are as ambitious as its latest. The company is turning its hand to pro game controllers, and in some style, to boot.
The Genki Manta is currently available to pre-order on Kickstarter and could be the all-in-one controller to beat them all. Not only does it sport a decently-sized display on the front and adjustable TMR thumbsticks, but you can get up to 8,000Hz polling rates when wired (1,000Hz through wireless).
The controller itself has a familiar shape and form, although the bottom is extended to incorporate the 2.79-inch screen. It resembles the Steam Controller in that sense (which houses two touchpads on the lower half).
That screen can also be used for a myriad of functions, including changing polling rate and profiles on the fly, remapping the controls, tweaking the sensitivity and calibration of different elements, and even as a keyboard. Genki also promises to send future updates to add even more features and apps to its "MantaOS" on-board software.
What else does the Genki Manta controller offer?
There's so much more to the controller too. It uses "pulse" buttons that sense full travel without needing an electrical contact, TMR thumbsticks with adjustable resistance (from 30 to 80gf), and tristage triggers, enabling you to switch between a digital click, short rapid travel, and full analogue trigger control.
You can programme macros – a sequence of button presses – to activate with single activations. And there are maglev haptics on board, with an independently driven LMR motors in each grip.
You can even swap the D-pad from a traditional cross design to a "satellite" dish-style alternative.
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There are three connectivity options included, allowing the Manta to work with multiple systems. There's Bluetooth for mobile and Switch / Switch 2 support, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for wireless PC play, and a wired mode with the fastest polling rate when you want to take your gaming more seriously.
Of course, all of this doesn't come cheap, although the Genki Manta is reasonably priced in comparison with some other pro controllers I use.
It's currently listed on Kickstarter from £139 / $189 as a Super Early Bird offer. The RRP after the crowd funding / pre-order phase will be $279 – so 32% more.
A Manta Founders Edition is also available, which will come with a serialised number, exclusive colourway, special case and a Founder's mark on the controller itself. That currently costs £256 / $349.
The Genki Manta is due to ship from February next year.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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