CMF Buds Neo are Nothing's cheapest ANC earbuds yet – just £15 and up to 52 hours of playback time

Quick Summary CMF has announced its cheapest earbuds yet, the CMF Buds Neo. They offer 35dB ANC and up to 52 hours of battery life. The caveat at present is that the new earbuds - as cheap as £15 - are currently exclusive to India.

CMF, the affordable sub-brand of Nothing, has announced the CMF Buds Neo, a new set of earbuds that include active noise cancellation at an incredibly low price.

With CMF stepping away from smartphones (for this year, at least), the focus appears to be on accessories. CMF recently announced the Clip Pro, its new open ear model, but this new addition returns to CMF's traditional earbud design.

As such, there isn't a huge change to the aesthetic, with CMF sticking to a two-tone case, the earbuds themselves offering contrasting bodies and silicone tips. Three tips are supplied to make sure you can get the right fit.

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That's where the price comes in: they launch at ₹1999 (about £15), which is really affordable. CMF says that the whole aim is to make the CMF Buds Neo easily accessible.

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There's a 12.4mm driver, but it's the active noise cancellation that's impressive at this price, said to offer up to 35dB noise reduction, with a choice of two different strengths.

The sound can be changed using the EQ in the Nothing X app on your phone, while the battery is said to last for 11 hours (without ANC) on a single charge - and up to 52 hours total thanks to recharging via the case.

With ANC on that drops to a total of 30 hours, but that's still fairly typical for earbuds that cost a lot more. Recharging the case via USB-C takes 70 minutes, while 10 minutes in the case will give the earbuds 5.5 hours of playback.

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CMF's existing Buds 2a are the next step up, costing ₹2499 (£29) offering 42dB ANC, but otherwise appear to be much the same, perhaps making the Buds Neo an easy choice.

The CMF Buds Neo are listed as being exclusive to India, although it's not clear if that's just launch exclusivity or if that's going to be for the life of the product. With the Buds 2a currently priced at £29 in the UK, coming in at around £15 would be about right for the UK - the question is whether CMF offer the new earbuds outside India.

The CMF Buds Neo can be ordered from Flipkart.