"A hint of what's next": Nothing's at it again, with another new product tease

Quick Summary Nothing's CMF brand has started to tease yet another product, soon after it launched its Clip Pro earbuds. It's not yet clear what type of product it's due to announce, but it does look audio-related.

It's only been a couple of weeks since Nothing's budget brand CMF launched the Clip Pro open earbuds, but it seems that's not the only product on the horizon.

An official X post from CMF by Nothing has revealed "a hint of what's next", but without furnishing followers with any further information.

Comprise of what looks like three elements, the "device" is seemingly capped off with a silicone ear tip. So maybe that points towards newly-designed CMF Buds. Maybe even buds that can swivel into different shapes to fit your ears better.

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However, others provide more radical speculation – @pauwmaa suggests it's CMF's answer to Star Wars droid BB-8, for example.

It's certainly not of anything currently in the CMF stable, and won't be anything to do with a new CMF Phone. It's already been confirmed that we won't see a new budget handset from the brand until next year at the least – when RAMageddon and the components crisis hopefully starts to turn around.

It also doesn't really look like a replacement for the CMF Headphone Pro over-ears, which have proved excellent for the price.

So that doesn't really leave much other than new earbuds. Sadly we might have a few more weeks of teases (and inevitable pictures of Pokémon) before we find out for sure.

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CMF Clip Pro open earbuds now available

At least the CMF Clip Pro earbuds are now available to buy, so that should keep us all amused in the meantime.

Priced at £79 / $99 a pair, they are the label's first open ear buds, with an innovative clip that secures them around each ear. They are designed to be worn when you need to also hear your surroundings, so don't expect any noise cancellation wizardry.

You do instead get IP54 protection, making them sweat and rain resistant if you're in the gym or out for a run. And battery life is an impressive 10 hours, with a further 22.5 hours in the included charging case.