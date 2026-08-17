Is the Apple HomePod Mini 2 finally on its way? Here’s everything we know so far

QUICK SUMMARY New reporting has led fans to speculate that an Apple HomePod Mini 2 could be launching this autumn, with a newer S9 chip, Siri AI and enhanced audio.

Is Apple launching a new HomePod Mini smart speaker ? According to reports from Bloomberg, an Apple HomePod Mini 2 is ‘nearly ready’ and despite Apple neither confirming or denying this statement, it seems many people have started to speculate what it could look and act like.

The original Apple HomePod Mini came out back in 2020. Six years later, we’re more than ready for a new upgrade. With Siri AI recently becoming widely available, many believe that this could lead Apple to release more smart home-related products.

The main rumour we’ve been hearing is the HomePod Mini 2’s potential new chip. As reported by 9to5Mac , the HomePod Mini 2 could upgrade from the S5 chip (which is featured in its current Mini speaker) to the new S9 chip.

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Some rumours have speculated that the HomePod Mini 2 could come with a new wireless chip like the N1 that launched in last year’s iPhone. These faster and more advanced chips are expected to allow the HomePod Mini 2 to support Siri AI , making it a better smart home hub, as well as enabling stronger Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Thread connections.

Yet another chip rumour we’re seeing is that the HomePod Mini 2 could also get a new Ultra Wideband chip to make it faster and more accurate. With Siri AI, this could make the HomePod Mini 2 a more interactive and conversational smart speaker, too.

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In terms of design, little has been said about what could change, if anything. The HomePod Mini 2 is said to have upgraded audio quality, but nothing has been mentioned regarding changes to the speaker or microphones. Personally, I like the look of the original HomePod Mini, so I could see it at least staying the same size and colour options.

Price and availability has – you guessed it – not been confirmed or even announced. The current HomePod Mini was originally priced at £99 / $99 but it was increased in price to £129 / $129 in June 2026. It’s unknown whether this price change will affect the HomePod Mini 2 and if it’ll be lower, higher or the same price.

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If the reports are anything to go by, the HomePod Mini 2 – if it exists – could launch in autumn 2026. Apple’s next event is taking place in September so we could find out more then.