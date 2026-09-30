SwitchBot's new smart light bars have one clever feature Philips Hue doesn't

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has launched new RGBICWW Light Bars with a built-in microphone for music-reactive lighting, alongside 12 colour zones, Matter compatibility and flexible magnetic mounting. They cost £55.99/$45.99, and can be purchased via SwitchBot's online store and Amazon.

SwitchBot has launched its new RGBICWW Light Bars, featuring immersive multi-colour effects, magnetic mounting and Matter compatibility. They also have a built-in microphone that lets the lighting react to music without an additional sensor, setting them apart from more established best smart light options on the market.

Philips Hue also offers its own light bars, but they don't have a built-in microphone. Instead, syncing the Hue Play Light Bars with music requires external audio input through a connected device or additional hardware.

The SwitchBot RGBICWW Light Bars are also significantly cheaper, costing £55.99 in the UK or $45.99 in the US, compared with £129.99/$189.99 for the Philips Hue Play Light Bars.

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(Image credit: SwitchBot)

As well as the built-in microphone, the SwitchBot bars have 12 independently controllable colour zones, with six on each bar, and support layered gradients and multi-colour effects. You can choose from 16 million colours and 26 preset dynamic effects designed for gaming, movies, parties and more.

There are also dedicated cool- and warm-white LEDs, giving the bars a colour temperature range of 2200K-6500K. Brightness can be adjusted from 1% to 100%, whilst SwitchBot claims up to 800 lumens of combined white-light output.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

When it comes to placement, built-in magnets allow the bars to attach to compatible metal surfaces and be repositioned easily. They can be placed horizontally or vertically, whilst adhesive backing provides more flexibility around monitors, TVs, shelves, cabinets and bedside tables.

The Light Bars can also connect to a range of smart home platforms without requiring an additional SwitchBot Hub. Thanks to Matter compatibility, they work with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, Home Assistant and Homey.

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