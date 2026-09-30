Google Pixel 11a leaks, shows a solid phone with a new colour but few surprises

Quick summary Renders of the Google Pixel 11a have leaked, revealing a design much like the Pixel 10a. Hardware updates could make this an interesting phone when it launches in 2027.

Google's next mid-range phone, the Pixel 11a, has leaked in renders, fleshing out expectations for this forthcoming phone.

The Pixel 11a is expected to replace the Pixel 10a and come with much the same design. That shouldn't be a surprise, the flush rear camera being the only design change that the 10a made compared to the Pixel 9a.

That the flush camera is still in place will be welcomed and while there might be a minor change to the shape of that camera, the overall aesthetic of the phone remains the same.

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The details come from renders at Android Headlines, with the reveal that there will be four colours: black, silver, green and purple. The purple is shown here, but we don't know what names Google will use for these different shades.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The phone is otherwise expected to continue with the 6.3-inch display, hanging onto that thick bezel which really is the biggest drawback of this device. It looks cheap and dated and unfortunately, this phone isn't as cheap as it once used to be.

The Pixel 10a launched at £499, while the Pixel 6a was £399 back in the day. There's no word on what price Google will pin on it when it launches in spring 2027 - probably around February or March. The increasing cost of RAM and storage might push the price up, but sticking to £499 in this climate would make a positive statement.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 11a is expected to make a big change to the core hardware, moving to the Tensor G6, matching the Pixel 11 devices and righting the wrong of the Pixel 10a that stuck to the Tensor G4, making it a questionable upgrade.

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(Image credit: Android Headlines)

This is thought to be paired with a MediaTek modem, but other elements, like the display specs and cameras are likely to be the same as the Pixel 10a.

The result is a decent mid-range phone, likely to keep pushing its status as one of the best camera experiences under £500 (if the price is maintained), while offering access to a clean Android experience with a host of Pixel benefits for an experience that surpasses many cheaper rivals.

It's to be expected that there will be more leaks as we get closer to launch but as we stand, the Pixel 11a looks like a phone worth holding on for if you're considering an upgrade.