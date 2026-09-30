Breville launches new AutoLuxe coffee machine – and it has over 200 hot and cold drink options

QUICK SUMMARY Breville has launched the Prima Latte AutoLuxe Espresso Maker. Priced at £649.99, the Breville Prima Latte AutoLuxe Espresso Maker has over 200 drink options, including hot and cold options.

Breville’s latest bean-to-cup coffee machine might have the most drink options I’ve ever seen from an espresso maker. The new Breville Prima Latte AutoLuxe Espresso Maker has over 200 hot and cold drink combinations to choose from, and plenty of customisation options to help you make the perfect coffee every time.

As a fully automatic coffee machine, the Breville Prima Latte AutoLuxe Espresso Maker handles every step of the coffee-making process, from grinding the beans to dispensing your drink. It’s a great model for beginners and experts, as the Breville AutoLuxe also comes with manual controls for you to choose brew strength, milk type, cup size and temperature.

The best part of the Breville AutoLuxe is its many extensive drink options. It has over 200 hot and cold drink combinations to choose from, which is the most I’ve seen compared to other coffee machines.

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These drinks include americanos, lattes, and cappuccinos, plus you can brew drinks over ice to make cold brew and other iced coffees. The milk frother can also make hot or cold foam to complement your drinks.

(Image credit: Breville)

These drinks can be selected and personalised via the touchscreen at the front of the machine. To make your morning coffee routine run smoother, you can create four user profiles and save your preferences. The Breville AutoLuxe will adapt to your preferred programme, and make your drink in a quick touch of a button.

Considering everything it’s got under its hood, the Breville AutoLuxe is surprisingly compact. It’s been given a front-facing design, meaning every part of the coffee machine – including the water tank and integrated grinder – is located at the front, so it can sit flush against your kitchen without taking up too much space.

(Image credit: Breville)

At the top of the Breville AutoLuxe is EasySwitch Dual Bean Hoppers, which is one of my favourite coffee machine features from recent years. Each bean hopper can hold two choices of coffee beans, and the EasySwitch system will switch between them. It’s great if you and your partner have different tastes, or if you like a regular coffee in the morning and a decaf option in the afternoon.

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