Nespresso’s new festive collection features a Swarovski bejewelled pod coffee machine

QUICK SUMMARY Nespresso has collaborated with Swarovski on a new limited edition festive collection. The collection includes a bejewelled CitiZ Platinum pod coffee machine, an advent calendar, ornaments, travel cups and exclusive pod flavours.

It might feel too early to talk about Christmas, but Nespresso’s latest collaboration has got me excited for the festive season. Nespresso and Swarovski have just teamed up on an exclusive, limited edition festive collection, and it features the most stylish pod coffee machine I’ve ever seen.

There’s a lot to like about the Nespresso x Swarovski festive collection . The main event is the CitiZ Platinum coffee machine that’s been bejewelled with crystal decorations to give it some extra sparkle. The Nespresso CitiZ Platinum machine still comes with its expert brewing skills, but now has a silvery shade, and Swarovski jewels dotted around the border.

To go with the CitiZ coffee machine, Nespresso has announced its latest advent calendar. Within the Nespresso x Swarovski advent calendar are pods for its Original and Vertuo machines, and on some days, you’ll get two capsules instead of one so you can enjoy a coffee with another person.

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Speaking of pods, the Nespresso x Swarovski collection comes with three new and exclusive pod flavours, and as a flavoured coffee fan, they sound absolutely delicious. Available as Original and Vertuo pods, the new flavours include Blueberry Cheesecake, Hazelnut Brownie and Crystal Spark Espresso.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

The coffee pods are blended from Brazilian and Colombian Arabicas, so they’re rich, warm, and balance out the stronger flavours of the hazelnut from the Hazelnut Brownie, and the blueberries from the Blueberry Cheesecake.

But that’s not all – the Nespresso x Swarovski range also features a Pixie travel cup. It’s crafted from stainless steel and has a bright green colour. It’s decorated in Swarovski’s signature pattern and comes with a matching holder which is studded with 36 green crystals – it’ll be hard to miss, that’s for sure.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Finally, the brands have launched two collectible crystal ornaments for your Christmas tree. Inspired by Nespresso’s Original and Vertuo capsules, the ornaments add a bit of sparkle to your festive decorations – not that Christmas decorations are ever lacking in sparkle, but you know what I mean.

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