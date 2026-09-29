Anker launches new and improved Eufy security camera with dual 4K lenses and solar power

QUICK SUMMARY Anker has launched the new Eufy SoloCam E50, a dual-lens security camera with two 4K lenses, motorised pan-and-tilt coverage and solar charging. The E50 costs £219.99 in the UK and $229.99 in the US, and is available to pre-order now.

Anker has launched the new Eufy SoloCam E50, following the SoloCam E40, which has been one of the brand's best security cameras since it launched in 2021. The new SoloCam E50 is a significant step up, offering two 4K lenses mounted on a motorised pan-and-tilt head, plus solar power.

The E50 is also part of Eufy's new Edge 5.0 Yard Protection System, which brings together the TrackLight Cam S1, Video Doorbell S4, EufyCam E52, Window Camera E10 and the E50. All five can connect to Eufy's HomeBase S380 hub, which originally launched in 2022.

The E50 costs £219.99 and can be pre-ordered from Anker Eufy now, with orders expected to ship in November. In the US, it's priced at $229.99, with shipping expected by the end of October 2026.

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Eufy Edge 5.0 Yard Protection System (Image credit: Anker)

The E50 has one 4K lens has a 135-degree field of view, whilst the second telephoto lens is there for zooming in on certain details. The camera can then pan through 348 degrees and tilt 70 degrees, and there's a dual-view mode that displays both feeds side by side, although resolution drops to 2K in this mode. If you want the full 4K resolution, you'll need to view or download footage from a single lens.

For motion detection, Eufy combines millimetre-wave radar with a passive infrared sensor. The radar is designed to detect people even when they're standing still, whilst reducing false alerts caused by things such as shadows, sunlight and moving branches. It has a 120-degree detection field reaching up to around 12 metres.

When something is detected, the E50 can activate its spotlight, red-and-blue strobe and siren. At night, it can record using infrared or switch to colour footage when the spotlight is activated.

(Image credit: Anker)

Power comes from a 10,000mAh battery, with a 5W SolarPlus 2.0 panel using MPPT charging to help keep it topped up. The panel can stay attached to the camera or be mounted separately, which should make it easier to position it somewhere that gets more sunlight. It's also IP65-rated for protection against dust and water.

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Recordings can be saved to a microSD card of up to 512GB, which is sold separately. There's no monthly subscription for the core features, and connecting it to the HomeBase S380 adds expandable hard-drive storage, facial recognition, cross-camera tracking and security reports.

It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, although Apple HomeKit isn't supported. One other thing to note is that the E50 doesn't offer 24/7 continuous recording, so it's designed around event-based recording rather than capturing footage continuously.