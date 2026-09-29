£450 a ticket??? Disney+ subscribers can watch Oasis for free this October

Quick Summary Disney+ will stream Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger from 9 October 2026. The documentary movie was put together by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and the streaming service will also host exclusive extra content.

Oasis might be touring again next year, including a return to the site of one of their finest moments, Knebworth, but I shan't be joining them. I want to, but considering I was quoted £450 a ticket shortly after they went on sale it's once again been hijacked by aggressive ticketing systems.

Thankfully though I can watch a slice of Oasis for free in just over a week's time, as Disney+ will be the exclusive streaming host for the movie made during the band's 2025 reunion foray.

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger will debut on the service on Friday 9 October 2026, and Disney will offer exclusive new footage on top. As well as full versions of Wonderwall and Slide Away, we'll also be able to stream D'You Know What I Mean? and Half The World Away in their entirety for the first time.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

There's also exclusive extra material from the joint interview with Noel and Liam Gallagher.

The documentary movie was written by Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame, who is also currently penning the next Bond film. It was directed by duo Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern, who also helmed Blur's 2010 doc, No Distance Left to Run.

How much is Disney+?

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger will be available to stream in the UK and internationally on Disney+. It'll be on Hulu and Disney+ in the US.

Subscription plans vary around the globe, with a recent price hike being rolled out in the States. That is yet to affect other regions, although it is expected at some point.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Currently, in the UK Disney+ starts at just £5.99 per month for a Standard with Ads plan – which includes 1080p streaming with up to 5.1 sound. It's ad-supported, of course. You also don't get offline viewing with this tier.

Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers with a Sky Ultimate TV plan get this Disney+ subscription for free.

Disney+ Standard ditches the ads for £9.99 per month. It also adds downloads and offline viewing on up to 10 devices.

Finally, Disney+ Premium will currently set you back £14.99 per month. It is ad-free and ups the streaming quality to up to 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) with Dolby Atmos audio.