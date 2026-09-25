Stanley Tucci's new Prime Video movie gives him a silly little moustache – what's not to like?

Stanley Tucci seems to be having the absolute time of his life right now. The actor has long been pretty beloved, not least thanks to great roles in cult films like The Devil Wears Prada and The Hunger Games, but latterly because he's extremely charming and has become a specialist food broadcaster and writer.

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That doesn't mean he's stepped away from acting, though – quite the contrary. He's just popped up in the lead role for a Prime Video movie hitting the streaming service on 16 October, and it looks like a huge change from the rather more serious role he just took up for Amazon in Citadel.

Masterplan - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

In Mastermind he plays Roger, a gracefully ageing master thief who's decided to pull what's arguably the ultimate heist – stealing quite literally the Mona Lisa. He's not going to be able to do it alone, though, and chooses this moment to reunite with his two adult children, who never knew him or each other.

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One, Chiara, is a sassy Italian hacker, and the other, Jay, is a French explosives specialist with an ego that might need checking. They're not really team players, even before you add in the weird quasi-family reunion for them to emotionally process. The score on offer is hard to resist, though, so it looks like the three will manage to become something resembling a crew.

The amusing subplot here is that the movie involves a whole heap of plot revolving around a heist at the Louvre museum, which had an extremely high-profile real-world heist not long ago, one that it's still living down right now. I'd assume Masterplan filmed before that took place, or it might have had to go on ice as simply too awkward a topic.

Instead, it looks pretty well-timed, if anything, and could be a great way to lighten the mood at the most famous museum in France. I can't pretend the movie looks like high culture, despite Tucci's amusing moustache and funny little accent, but it's almost certain to be a fun diversion when it drops midway through October.