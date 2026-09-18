Chris Pratt's beard hits Castaway levels in his huge thriller's new trailer

The Terminal List wasn't a show that I thought we'd ever get to see more of. After its first season ended back in 2022, we got a whole heap of silence from Amazon about whether there was to be more of the Chris Pratt-fronted spy-style action thriller. It kept quiet about the main show even while dropping a spinoff, Dark Wolf, last year.

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2026 has finally ended that silence, though, with Amazon taking the wraps off a new outing for James Reece, the brooding character played by Chris Pratt in both of those previous seasons, and it looks like it's going right back to the same sort of material as last time. After a teaser a few weeks ago, we now have a proper trailer, and it's pretty eye-opening.

The Terminal List Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

It opens with Reece very much in hiding, having gone to ground so deeply that he basically looks like a different person. Pratt has one of the best beards I've seen in a decent while for these scenes, but it looks like it won't last long. He'll get himself slightly closer to civilisation by taking what looks like a job on a safari preserve, but even that won't last long.

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It's there that he'll be approached by the US military once again, this time dangling the promise of a full pardon for the fairly significant sins of his past. They need him to get into the field as a new threat rises with civilians very much in the firing line, and it's clear that the season will take Reece all over the world on missions that tend to end explosively.

It also looks like Tom Hopper will have a bigger role this time around as one of Reece's old colleagues (to put in blandly), and the trailer makes it pretty clear that the two are unlikely to see eye to eye. If you like Tom Clancy-style tactical action, there's obviously going to be more than enough of that to go around.

The season starts on 21 October, so there's almost exactly a month to go until it drops on Prime Video. That's more than enough time to catch up on what's already out there, if you're curious about some action-packed TV.

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