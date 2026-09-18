Honor is quietly releasing a phone with a monstrous battery – could last for days between charges
The Honor X9e Pro is set for release next week, but you might struggle to get one
Quick Summary
Honor is set to launch an Android phone in Malaysia that sports an 11,000mAh battery.
That doubles the size of the battery in the latest iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Honor will soon unleash its latest flagship phone, with the rear camera being the main focus for the refresh. However, before the Magic 9 Pro Max and its Arri-developed cam arrive during a launch event in China on 28 September, another device is coming from the brand with an alternative headline feature.
The Honor X9e Pro will launch next week, prior to its even more capable stablemate. And while it too will have an impressive camera (on paper at least), it's the 11,000mAh battery that's garnering the most attention.
According to Wiser.My, it will be officially announced on 24 September 2026 and it'll see a generational bump in battery size. The last model came with an 8,300mAh cell, but the replacement will offer one of the largest batteries Honor has ever crammed into a handset.
For context, the 11,000mAh battery has at least twice the capacity of the one in the new iPhone 18 Pro Max. And Apple claims that can last up to 29 hours. If the Honor phone's optimisation is spot on, you can therefore expect the X9e Pro to last three days between charges (with reasonable use).
In addition, Honor is including 80W SuperCharge wired fast charging, as well as 27W reverse charging, so you can use the phone as a remote charger for a different device.
There is a catch, however. As things stand, it looks like the Honor X9e Pro is destined for the Malaysian market exclusively – it will launch there next Thursday. There's currently no indication that it will arrive in the UK, US or Europe as well.
Still, Honor tends to test its technologies in some devices before rolling them out to others, so maybe we'll see much bigger battery sizes in more universally available models soon.
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Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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