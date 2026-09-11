Oppo confirms Find X10 Pro Max will be a photo-focused powerhouse, with up to three 200MP cameras and Hasselblad on board

Quick Summary Oppo has revealed some details about the forthcoming Find X10 and X10 Pro Max, including information on the advanced camera that it offers. The new phone will be revealed in China in September, with global availability expected in 2027.

Oppo is preparing to launch one of the most ambitious smartphone cameras to date, packing in three 200-megapixel sensors.

It will announce the Find X10 fully later in September as flagship phones move into their next chapter, but some details are starting to be revealed – for both the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max – with many coming from Oppo itself.

For example, thanks to a series of posts from Oppo's Zhuo Shijie on Weibo, we now know a lot more about what to expect from the cameras.

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The big takeaway is that the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will use three 200-megapixel cameras, developed with Hasselblad. The primary camera will have an f/1.5 aperture, the ultrawide will have an f/2.2 aperture and the telephoto camera – also packing a 200-megapixel sensor – will have an f/2.1 aperture, with CIPA 7.5 stabilisation.

There's also talk of a new colour sensor, offering improved dynamic range. All-in, it should be a photography powerhouse.

Supporting OpenGate capture, videographers will be able use the entire sensor for 4:3 video, and it will be compatible with the Blackmagic Camera app and offer O-Log2 and Dolby Vision capture. While these features will be beyond most normal users, it takes the video options to a new professional level.

All three cameras will support 8K and there's going to be a full range of accessories available, with a real focus on photo and video capture.

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(Image credit: Zhuo Shijie / Weibo)

The regular Find X10 will have two 200-megapixel cameras with different lenses, the main with f/1.6 and the telephoto with f/2.6, while the rest of the phone will likely be similar.

It's been confirmed that there will be an 8,000mAh battery in both models, while the bezel around the display has shrunk to 0.99mm.

Also, thanks to a leak from Digital Chat Station, we can add the expectation for the Dimensity 9600 Pro – the new 2nm chip from MediaTek – plus 80W wired and 50W wireless charging added to the picture.

In China, the Find X10 is already available for pre-order, and the timing of the launch is likely to coincide with the reveal of that new core hardware. The MediaTek 9600 is expected to be revealed on 15 September, while next-gen Snapdragon hardware is expected on 22 September.

We've previously reported that a new Honor phone will be revealed within the same timeframe, and we'd expect Xiaomi to unveil the Xiaomi 18 Pro as the first device available with the new Snapdragon hardware.

Most of these phones will be launched in China first, but availability for the rest of the world is likely to come from February 2027 onwards.