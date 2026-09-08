You can get your hands on Nothing's new phones before they launch and for free – here's how

Quick Summary Nothing fans have been invited to apply to a review program to test its forthcoming devices. There are plenty of strings attached, but the upshot is you'll get to play with Nothing phones and products ahead of launch.

Nothing has put out a call for its Community Review Program, which is where fans of the brand can play their part in testing and reviewing its products.

There's a whole range of stipulations about what you'll have to do, but it's basically a reviews programme where you'll have to share those impressions through your own channels as part of the Nothing community.

It's made perfectly clear that you'll have to agree to an NDA – non disclosure agreement – and you'll be given dates when you can share your thoughts and findings.

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For those dreaming of being an influencer, this could be the opportunity: you'll be sent a Nothing device, you get to test it and then you can create the content. For you it's a bit of fun – you'll have to return the phone as it's only a loan – while for Nothing it's a bit of community engagement and free marketing.

Nothing has outlined some specific types of people it's interested in, saying that those interested in 3D animation, graphic design, music and sound products, or product reviews are encouraged to apply.

The announcement is topped by Lanturn, originally appearing on a teaser a few days ago. It's not clear if Lanturn refers to a product or just to the Review Program itself, but the appearance has set speculation running.

Some community members think that it refers to a premium Nothing watch, while others pick up on the symbology and think that it refers to the Glyph interface because of the light. Others see the electric type Pokémon as some sort of battery or charging device.

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Nothing has already had a busy year and the company has publicly said that it will have a wider selection of phones in 2027, which could include a new flagship phone, the Nothing Phone (4).

We've had the Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro, as well as the Nothing Phone (4b) this year – alongside new earbuds.

Rumours persist that there's a Nothing Watch in the making, with previous watches limited to the CMF brand.

While the upcoming launches aren't clear, those selected for the Review Program will get access to devices in advance, for a chance to have a say and directly impact on the direction that Nothing is moving.