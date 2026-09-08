I saw Dreo's new versatile room heater, the 720S, and think it'll be perfect for my home office this winter

Quick Summary Dreo has revealed new home heating products, with the Whole Room Heater 720S offering personal and whole-room heating in a stylish, versatile dual-motor solution. The brand has also expanded in the air purification space, with new Air Purifier products – the 338S and 539S – joining the line-up.

Last week I attended the IFA tech expo in Berlin, where I was shown Dreo's latest heating products – with the Whole Room Heater 720S being the one to really catch my eye.

However, it's been so hot in the UK that the thought of buying a heating product might've seemed absurd. Today, as if on cue, the rains began to fall and the temperature has dropped.

With darker evenings drawing in, a clock change on the not-too-distant horizon, and an unpredictable winter incoming, I already want this versatile heater for my home office.

That's because Dreo's Whole Room Heater 720S – there's also the step-down 725 model – caters for both whole-room output and personal space heating.

The brand describes it as the world's first "adaptive 360-degree whole-room heating" product, which uses a duo of motors – one to control airflow, the other to manoeuvre the lifting structure – for controllable heated airflow.

I've heard the product in action, too, and it's very quiet indeed. The quote is 25dB, which is towards 'whisper quiet' – to the point I couldn't notice it at all.

In an office space like mine, the Dreo can heat to over 28C in half an hour. When it's really ramped up, it can output airflow at 4.1m/s to get that heat everywhere – unless you prefer it localised.

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I love the Dreo's design, too. The stepper motor powering the lifting structure almost gives it a personality, while the five integrated illuminations cycle between colours to show the level of heat.

The Dreo Whole Room Heater 720S will be available from Argos in the UK, priced at £119.99 (although it's not yet on sale). It'll be an ideal, affordable and smart-looking purchase to offset those incoming cooler temperatures.

Also at IFA, Dreo revealed its Convection Heater 711S, which is akin to a portable glass radiator, along with a variety of new Air Purifier products, asserting its increasing prominence in the smart home space.