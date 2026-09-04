The Best of IFA 2026: T3 Awards for 20 top products at Berlin's tech expo

It's been another incredibly busy IFA show this year at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds, with thousands of tech companies showing off their wares across five days – we've seen laptops, robots, TVs, supercars, drones, VR headsets, lots of AI, and much more.

Even at such a hectic show though, there are certain products that stand out from the rest, and we're celebrating them here in our best of IFA 2026 awards. These are the gadgets and gizmos that did something special to grab our attention among the crowds.

We're predicting big futures for all of these products, and you might find at least some of them earn a place on your gadget wishlist. In no particular order (they're all winners)...

Acer Swift Blade 14

(Image credit: Acer)

There are light laptops, and then there are really light laptops: the Acer Swift Blade 14 is as ultraportable as they come, weighing just 799 grams (1.76 pounds) without feeling flimsy or fragile. It's truly a laptop you can take anywhere.

Despite the lightness and thinness (12.99 mm or 0.51 inches), there's a lot of power here, led by the Intel Core 7 processor 350. A 50Wh battery will keep you going for long stretches, while the screen can be upgraded to a 3K, 90 Hz, OLED panel for blisteringly good visuals.

Until you've actually held a laptop this light in your hand(s), it's difficult to appreciate just how much difference it makes to on-the-go computing. You'll barely know it's there (and we mean that as a compliment).

Belkin UltraCharge Pro with BoostSolid Cell Power Banks

(Image credit: Belkin)

We can always rely on Belkin for kit that's impressively elegant and reliable, and the UltraCharge Pro with BoostSolid Cell Power Banks are no different. Belkin describes them as a "new generation of portable power", and there's certainly a lot to talk about.

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They use semi-solid-state battery tech for a start, enabling a slimmer profile and longer-lasting stability, and bring with them stable charging between 0°C-40°C (32°F and 104°F). Built-in temperature sensors make sure your gadgets are always safe from harm.

You get super-slim designs, outstanding engineering, reliable safety, and long-term performance, with either 5,000 mAh or 10,000 mAh banks to choose from. Proof if you needed it that not all power banks are created equal.

DJI Osmo 360 II

(Image credit: DJI)

The latest DJI camera model to throw down the gauntlet to its competitors is the DJI Osmo 360 II, and this 360-degree camera keeps everything that was great about the original model while also improving on some of its flaws and weaknesses.

It's the first 360-degree camera to offer native 8K/60fps video (thanks to the dual 1/1.1-inch square sensors), while the 14.5-stop dynamic range is a new record too – capturing double the brightness range of the camera's predecessor.

From low-light shooting capabilities to a better protected chassis, the DJI Osmo 360 II excels. What's more, when you've got all your footage captured, there's AI-powered editing to help you turn your 360-degree clips into a movie that will really wow viewers.

EcoFlow STREAM 2 Series

(Image credit: EcoFlow)

Modular solar and battery storage tech should be easier for the average home owner (or renter) to understand, and that's what the EcoFlow STREAM 2 Series achieves: with app control, local operation, and seamless third-party integrations, it just works.

The models in the range let you connect direct to solar panels (the STREAM 5000) or retrofit a rooftop solar installation you've already got (the STREAM AC 5000), but either way you're saving money on your electricity bill.

With plug-in solar becoming more common worldwide, the STREAM 2 Series is arriving at the perfect time. It also integrates with the EcoFlow Oasis smart home management system, for automatic adjustments and energy efficiency optimisations.

Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The vibes are certainly good with this lovely looking Windows 11 laptop series from Lenovo, which brings with it Snapdragon X processors, Copilot integration, and smooth performance for the everyday tasks that you depend on your portable computer for.

Lenovo is promising all-day battery life, so you don't need to stress about finding a power outlet, and with 14-inch and 15-inch screen variations available, you can decide how you want to balance display size and portability.

You can tell that real thought has been put into the aesthetics here, and there are seven fresh colour options for you to choose from and match your style with, developed in consultation with the Pantone Institute (from Dreamy Violet to Radiant Coral).

Mammotion LUBA 4 AWD Robot Lawn Mower

(Image credit: Mammotion)

You don't want to trust your lawn to just any robot mower of course, but the LUBA 4 AWD is a machine you can rely on. It combines both top-tier cutting performance with unbeatable navigation (powered by 360-degree LiDAR and four cameras with integrated AI).

Mammotion says the LUBA 4 AWD (All Wheel Drive) tackles three common shortcomings of robot mowers: unreliable navigation, turns that damage your turf, and inconsistent cutting on uneven ground. All three are tackled head-on by this new mower.

From effortless slope handling (up to 80% or 38.6 degrees) to dual 165W high torque motors, it's hard to find a weakness here: you get great results in all conditions, on any lawn topography on the first pass.

Nanoleaf Smart LED Monitor Stand

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

This is one of those products that you can tell has actually been thought through carefully from a consumer perspective: it's a sleek monitor stand with integrated smart lighting that upgrades your desk setup from meh to magical.

It'll unclutter your desktop (via a multi-port structural mounting system), offer versatile viewing (with a 10-cm or 4-inch elevation), and work seamlessly with your other smart home gear (supporting Matter and many other smart home standards).

Then there are the lights: a front task light combined with rear ambient light so you can pick your perfect illumination configuration and change it over time. And it's all finished in natural walnut veneer with embedded capacitive touch controls.

Plaud One

(Image credit: Plaud)

AI is moving from apps to hardware devices, and the Plaud One is the perfect example of it: you record the audio of your day through the earbuds or the companion case, and then Plaud Intelligence sifts through all the data to keep you organised.

For example, it can produce properly formatted notes of your meetings and voice calls, and help you to keep your thoughts in order through voice memos recorded at any time – all put in context and arranged as needed.

There are also AI integrations with services such as Slack and Gmail so you can actually get stuff done, while the 4G/LTE connection means Plaud One can operate independently too. It's a modern gadget for our new AI age.

Reolink OMVI 2i Ultra Security Camera

(Image credit: Reolink)

Building on what is already an impressive product portfolio, the new OMVI 2i Ultra from Reolink offers some impressive tricks for a home security camera, including a dual-camera system that can zoom in and pan to track while keeping a wide-angle view too.

So, it can automatically and intelligently follow a person or vehicle without losing sight of everything else that's happening. It's wire-free, it boasts a 4K video resolution and a 130-degree field of view, plus 355-degree rotation and an intuitive control system.

On-board storage means you don't need to pay out for a subscription every month, while the integrated AI can tell you more about each frame. For power, the 10,000 mAh battery can last six months on its own, with extra energy supplied by the integrated solar panel.

TCL P80 Ultra

(Image credit: TCL)

TCL's latest innovation is the P80 Ultra, a phone that offers a fundamental rethinking of mobile displays: it can switch between a vibrant AMOLED display and a toned down e-reader style screen with the push of a button, so you can switch as needed.

Use the conventional display for all your regular smartphone tasks, and then the more subdued mode when you want to give your eyes and mind a rest – and perhaps catch up on your reading and avoid the normal distractions.

There's much more here too: a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera system, a nature-inspired, premium design, and plenty of performance power provided by a MediaTek octa-core chipset and up to 24GB of RAM.

TECNO Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone

(Image credit: TECNO)

With the TECNO Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone we've got a glimpse at what the future of phones could look like: as you may be able to guess from the name, it achieves a zero-bezel design through some sophisticated and smart engineering.

The entire assembly process and display structure has been rethought to achieve the invisible bezel look that no other phone manufacturer has managed, and at IFA 2026 attendees were able to get hands-on time with the concept device.

There's a 6.78-inch OLED screen on the front here running at a 1.5K resolution, and it's a real statement – don't be surprised to see the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Google follow Tecno's lead with these types of displays in the future.

Winmau Autodarts

(Image credit: Winmau)

It's taken a few years, but darts has finally been given a modern-day digital upgrade with the launch of Winmau Autodarts. The ecosystem combines high-quality physical dartboards with connectivity that lets you play anyone in the world, at any time.

You get intelligent auto-scoring, a full rundown of stats to analyse your performance, an AI darts referee, and interactive online play experiences. There's also an existing global community of more than 200,000 players, including a 40,000-strong Discord.

There's a companion phone app too, which helps you capture the action from all angles. Whether you're a veteran or a newcomer to the game, this is a complete experience that gives darts a much-needed tech upgrade.

XGIMI AURA 3 Max

(Image credit: XGIMI)

XGIMI is another tech brand with products that you'll find have been very well reviewed on T3 in the past, and the AURA 3 Max 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector looks very promising too – right from the first moment you set eyes on it.

It promises high-end picture performance for all use cases (movies, gaming, audio), and boasts up to 8,000:1 native contrast, 120 Hz refresh rates, and lumens that can hit 5,700 ISO, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode support.

There's the powerful and versatile Google TV platform on board, while sound is taken care of with an 80W Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos. It even supports 3D viewing. A premium home projector in every aspect.

Hypershell Halo

(Image credit: Hypershell)

You couldn't exactly describe exoskeletons as mainstream just yet, but the Hypershell Halo is evidence of just how quickly they're evolving in terms of their performance, how lightweight they are, and how straightforward they are to use.

This is the first ever full-leg exoskeleton for all terrain types, designed to "support the entire lower limb kinetic chain" rather than simply propelling you forward faster. It sets a new standard for Hypershell in both comfort and advanced assistance.

Some highlights: HyperIntuition motion intelligence, a highly adjustable fit, a combined, single load-bearing system, powerful motors, and a lightweight design (using aerospace-grade carbon fibre and titanium) that weighs just 2.6 kg (5.7 pounds).

Particula GoChess Wizard Alive

(Image credit: Particula)

If you meet someone who says there's nothing left to innovate on when it comes to chess sets, point them towards the Particula GoChess Wizard Alive. This set offers a Harry Potter level of magic, with pieces that move across the board all by themselves.

It works through a carefully engineered system of magnets, and you've got a variety of ways to control the pieces too, including voice commands. Despite all this advanced tech, the board doesn't lose any of the charm or elegance of a conventional setup.

Besides the magically moving pieces, the GoChess Wizard Alive has all the features you could wish for, including interactive learning tutorials and the option to compete against the board across 32 different difficulty settings.

SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Vision Pro Combo

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Smart locks get levelled up with the arrival of the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Vision Pro Combo, which marries fast, quiet, reliable operation with a number of smart extras for upgrading your home security setup.

You get a lock, a keypad, and a hub in this combo, and they combine to offer 19 unlock modes, from passcodes to NFC cards to palm vein recognition. There are also three different power options for extra peace of mind.

In addition, there are on-device voice alerts and in-app notifications covering doors left open, low battery warnings, and even bad weather alerts, plus more besides. It's just about the most comprehensive smart door lock we've seen yet.

Canvas HiFi and Samsung S99H

(Image credit: Canvas / Samsung)

How do you make the flagship Samsung S99H OLED TV even better? By integrating it with a Canvas HiFi system of course, and the two premium brands have joined forces to create this rather impressive centrepiece for your living room.

The most appropriate word here is "seamless", because you wouldn't know this is two products combined into one by looking at it (or by using it). You've also got a choice of 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch sizes for the television.

In terms of performance, there's no compromise at all when it comes to picture or audio quality, so whether you're watching sports, movies, or games, you're guaranteed a gorgeous and immersive experience from this setup.

Birdfy Nest Duo

(Image credit: Birdfy)

The Birdfy Nest Duo is a premium, AI-powered smart birdhouse that gives you an intimate yet respectful up-close view of the entire nesting journey – from the first signs of nest building to the moment that young birds fledge.

Among the many special features here we have a dual-camera architecture for a more complete view of what's happening, external controls for operating the cameras without touching the birdhouse, and video editing help courtesy of AI.

There's high-quality 1080p video footage throughout, a companion app that keeps you updated with news and alerts, and a carefully made, environmentally friendly design to blend into whatever surroundings you're putting it in.

Govee Sky Ceiling Light

(Image credit: Govee)

We're always looking out for firsts at IFA, and the Govee Sky Ceiling Light caught our attention as the first AI-driven, mood-responsive ceiling light on the market: it'll actually change colour based on what you need at any particular time.

So, if you need to focus and work, you get a special sky-blue wavelength designed for maximum concentration, whereas if you need to relax and chill out for a while, you'll get something softer and warmer.

There's all the usual Govee goodness included here as well, including effortless app control, and you can even get the ceiling light to simulate the effects of natural daylight, with shifts that reflect the time of day and current weather conditions.

Hohem Eyepic 2-in-1 Pocket Gimbal Camera

(Image credit: Hohem)

You've got the best chance of capturing top-quality video footage on your travels with the Hohem Eyepic 2-in-1 Pocket Gimbal Camera: you can use the gimbal for class-leading video stabilisation, or detach the camera if you want to go GoPro-style.

Even when detached, you still get a 1080p live preview on the handle, up to 10 metres (32.8 feet) away, which means you can continue to make sure everything's in frame. It means flexibility and versatility you just don't get with other cameras.

There's lots more to like here, including waterproofing for the camera module, 4K video recording that works in vertical mode too, and a control system that's intuitive and straightforward enough for anyone to pick up.