T3 Weekly Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Salomon, Uniqlo, Casio, Klättermusen, Brompton and more

September has arrived, which means autumn collections are coming thick and fast, and this week’s Style Edit has ended up with a distinctly outdoorsy flavour.

That doesn’t mean everything here belongs halfway up a mountain, though. Salomon continues to blur the distinction between trail equipment and sneakers, Brompton has joined forces with one of Japan’s coolest outdoor brands, and Db has somehow managed to make fly-fishing equipment look like something you might see on the streets of Tokyo.

There’s also a reassuring reminder from Uniqlo that interesting clothes don’t necessarily need interesting price tags, plus a beautifully strange gold-and-brown G-Shock and one of my favourite pieces from Klättermusen’s new autumn collection.

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Matt Kollat Section Editor | T3 Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.

(Image credit: Salomon)

Salomon XT-Evo

£175 | Salomon

The XT-6 has become such a familiar sight that it’s easy to forget just how unusual Salomon sneakers looked a few years ago. The new XT-Evo pushes things in a new direction.

It takes the proven tooling of the XT-6 and adds a much more aggressive racing-inspired upper, combining breathable mesh with liquid rubber to create the cage-like structure across the foot.

Underneath, you still get proper Salomon hardware, including an Agile Chassis System, EnergyCell cushioning, Mud Contagrip and Quicklace.

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There are three colours, but the Black / Fiery Red / White version is easily my pick. If Salomon’s older XT models now feel almost conventional, this makes them look positively restrained.

(Image credit: Uniqlo)

Uniqlo:C Barrel Jeans

£39.90 | Uniqlo

This is probably my favourite reminder this week that good-looking clothes don’t have to cost the earth.

Uniqlo:C’s new Barrel Jeans cost just £39.90, but there’s a surprising amount going on here. Clare Waight Keller has given them a loose, curved leg with prominent front pleats and unusual L-shaped pockets.

The result looks more like an oversized pair of tailored trousers than conventional jeans. There are clear similarities to Levi’s £230 Blue Tab Wide Pleat Crop Jeans, although these aren’t intended to be a direct copy.

I particularly like the olive version, which takes the design even further away from traditional blue denim. Black and navy are also available.

(Image credit: Db x PMO)

Db x Purple Mountain Observatory Sling Bag

£300 | Purple Mountain Observatory

I singled out the modular vest when Db and Purple Mountain Observatory unveiled their Gone Fishing collection, but the enormous Sling Bag might actually be the piece I’d be most likely to use.

It’s made entirely from ALUULA Graflyte, an incredibly light composite material designed to deliver high strength without adding much weight.

The bag itself weighs only around 240g and uses a huge roll-top body that can expand or compress depending on what you’re carrying, along with an adjustable sling strap and Db’s Hook-Up system.

It was supposedly designed around fly fishing, but with its translucent material, oversized proportions and flashes of purple, it looks more like experimental Japanese luggage than an angling accessory.

(Image credit: Brompton / and wander)

Brompton x and wander Poncho

£125 | Brompton

Brompton’s new collaboration with and wander contains a £2,999 G Line, bags, trousers, a hoodie and plenty of other things I’d happily wear, but this wonderfully oversized poncho might be the best-looking thing in the entire collection.

And wander has been making versions of its Sil Poncho for years, using lightweight Cordura nylon with a silicone coating to protect against showers while staying extremely packable.

There’s even a loop inside the front for your thumb, helping prevent the poncho from blowing upwards when you’re cycling into the wind.

The bright green version shown in Brompton’s campaign is particularly good. It’s functional, slightly ridiculous and almost cape-like, which is exactly why I like it. The collaboration launches on 10 September.

(Image credit: Casio)

Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GG-B100XMH-5A

£365 | Casio

Gold G-Shocks aren't exactly unusual, but there’s something about combining gold with brown that completely changes the character of this enormous Mudmaster.

The new GG-B100XMH-5A is part of Casio’s Horizon Gold collection and pairs a gold-tone stainless-steel bezel with a carbon fibre-reinforced resin case and dark brown resin strap.

Thankfully, Casio hasn’t sacrificed the Mudmaster part of the equation. You still get shock resistance, 200-metre water resistance, compass, altimeter, barometer and thermometer sensors, step tracking and Bluetooth connectivity.

It’s big, complicated and completely unapologetic, but surprisingly handsome too.

(Image credit: Klättermusen)

Klättermusen Balderus Jacket

£260 | Klättermusen

Synthetic fleece dominates outdoor clothing, so I’m very happy to see Klättermusen doing something slightly different with the new Balderus.

The £260 jacket uses a heavy knitted fleece made from recycled Italian wool, reinforced with nylon in areas that need extra durability and wind protection.

It also has raglan sleeves to aid movement, two zipped hand pockets, and ventilation to help dump heat when you start moving faster.

What really earns it a place here, though, is the design. The contrasting panels across the shoulders and chest make the Balderus look much sharper than your average wool hiking layer, especially in the natural-looking Dark Moon colourway. It feels old-fashioned and thoroughly modern at the same time, which isn't an easy trick to pull off.