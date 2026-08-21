T3 Weekly Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Puma, On, M&S, Levi's, Norda, Seiko and more

Welcome to T3’s Weekly Style Edit, our regular roundup of the clothes, accessories and watches that have caught my eye over the past seven days.

This week’s selection is all about the meeting point between performance, heritage and everyday style, from On transforming one of its most recognisable running shoes into a completely new mule silhouette to PUMA and SAYSKY proving that technical running kit can look just as good away from the start line.

There are also plenty of pieces with a strong story behind them, including Levi’s recreating a wartime version of the legendary 501, Seiko revisiting its mountain-inspired Alpinist heritage and M&S teaming up with Aries for one of the more unexpected collaborations of the year.

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Add in norda’s understated trail shoe update, and this week’s edit proves that the best gear doesn’t always need to shout to stand out.

Matt Kollat Section Editor | T3 Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.

(Image credit: On)

On Cloudmonster 3 Mule

£170 | On UK

On has spent years refining its running shoe silhouettes, but the Cloudmonster 3 Mule proves the Swiss brand is ready to step outside its comfort zone.

Developed as part of the AW26 collaboration with FKA twigs, the slip-on silhouette takes the oversized cushioning and distinctive shape of the Cloudmonster franchise and turns it into something much more lifestyle-focused.

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The result keeps the exaggerated proportions that made the Cloudmonster popular, including the chunky midsole and recognisable CloudTec cushioning, but removes the traditional heel counter to create a mule-like shape that is easier to throw on.

The Cloudmonster 3 Mule sits somewhere between recovery footwear, a travel shoe, and an everyday sneaker, offering the kind of comfort runners already appreciate without looking like a pair of trainers designed purely for the track.

(Image credit: Puma / SAYSKY)

PUMA x SAYSKY Ultraweave Singlet Men

£85 | Puma

Running apparel has become increasingly fashion-conscious in recent years, and the PUMA x SAYSKY collaboration is a perfect example of that shift.

The Ultraweave Singlet takes the lightweight performance expected from race-day kit and gives it the Copenhagen brand’s distinctive minimalist aesthetic.

Made from PUMA’s Ultraweave fabric, the singlet is designed to feel barely there while still offering the breathability needed for hard sessions and summer races. The slim vertical stripe pattern gives it a classic athletic look, but the subtle branding keeps it from feeling like traditional club kit.

(Image credit: Levi's)

Levi's Vintage Clothing 1942 501 Jeans

£TBC | Levi's

The Levi’s 501 has been around for more than a century, but few versions tell a story quite like the Vintage Clothing 1942 reissue.

Recreated from an original pair made during the Second World War, these jeans capture a moment when material shortages forced Levi’s to rethink one of its most iconic designs.

Wartime details include simplified construction and period-correct features introduced as part of the government’s conservation efforts, giving the jeans a character that modern reproductions often struggle to replicate.

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S x Aries Pure Cotton Striped Shirt

£45 | M&S

M&S collaborations are not usually the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about fashion’s most exciting partnerships, which is exactly why the new Aries collection feels so refreshing.

The Pure Cotton Striped Shirt is a great example of what makes it work. Aries brings its streetwear sensibility to a classic wardrobe staple, adding subtle branding and a relaxed silhouette without turning the shirt into a statement piece.

The soft striped pattern gives it a vintage feel, while the clean cut means it works just as easily with jeans and trainers as it does dressed up slightly.

It’s a smart example of how high-street staples can be elevated when the right creative minds are involved.

(Image credit: norda)

norda 005 (Stealth Black)

£285 | norda

Canadian brand has built its reputation around premium materials, understated design and obsessive attention to detail, creating footwear that feels equally at home on a mountain trail or in a city street.

The latest 005 Stealth Black colourway takes that philosophy even further with its monochrome finish that strips the shoe back to its essentials, highlighting the distinctive silhouette without the brighter colours often associated with performance footwear.

Underneath the minimal aesthetic is the same technical approach that made norda popular, including durable Dyneema construction, a lightweight build, and a design built for moving quickly across challenging terrain.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Seiko Prospex Alpinist 39.5mm (SPB507)

£800 | Seiko

I’ve always had a soft spot for watches that feel connected to exploration, and few Seiko models have as much adventure heritage as the Alpinist.

First launched in 1959, the collection was created for Japan’s “Yama-otoko” mountain men, designed to be dependable companions in challenging terrain.

The latest 39.5mm Prospex Alpinist keeps that spirit alive while adding the kind of refinement that makes it just as suitable away from the mountains.

The deep green dial, gold accents and classic leather strap give it a timeless look, while the automatic movement and 20 bar water resistance ensure it remains a practical tool watch rather than just a pretty object.

The Alpinist is exactly the kind of piece that makes you want to plan an adventure, even if the nearest mountain is a long way away.