Best watch deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales LIVE – bargains from Citizen, Seiko, TAG Heuer and more

With the Amazon Prime Day sales finally upon us, there has never been a better time to shop for a bargain. The current rampaging heatwave in the UK means most of us will be looking for cooling devices, but if you're just searching for something cool, I've got you covered.

All through the year, I test out the best watches on the market. I live it, I breathe it, and all so that I can give you advice in sales events like this which is meaningful and will help you to make the right choice.

There are a host of killer deals to get your hands on already, and I'll be keeping the page updated all week as I find even more.

Best watch deal on Amazon

Casio F-91W: was £15.89 now £15.49 at Amazon Okay, the 40p price cut is pretty insulting, but this watch at this price is a no brainer. Quite possibly all you'd ever need. Read more Read less ▼

Best watch deals under £50

Casio A168-WG: was £51.92 now £40 at Amazon Another classic Casio at a great price. I've seen many of these worn for years by professionals and they never look out of place. Read more Read less ▼