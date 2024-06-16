Rado gives its Captain Cook and True Square watches a colourful upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Rado has revealed new bright and vibrant colours for its Captain Cook and True Square watch collections. Perfect for summer, the yellow and orange colourways highlight the high-tech ceramic material of the two watch models. The new Rado Captain Cook and True Square Skeleton watches are available to buy now, with prices starting from £2,350.

Luxury Swiss watch manufacturer, Rado has just unveiled its Captain Cook and True Square watches in new vibrant colours for summer. Both watches boast high-tech ceramic materials and skeletonised dials, now made even more eye-catching in two new bright colourways.

The new colour update includes two Captain Cook models in sunshine yellow or burnt orange, and the True Square Skeleton in matt yellow ceramic. Both watches are powered by the Rado calibre R808 automatic movement with an anti-magnetic Nivachron hairspring for enhanced accuracy, and boasting an impressive 80 hour power reserve.

The Rado Captain Cook models showcase the new yellow and orange colours around the polished bezel. Limited to 262 pieces, the Captain Cook watches are crafted from high-tech ceramic blue material that’s best seen in the monobloc cases, crown and strap.

(Image credit: Rado)

The skeletonised dial of the Captain Cook playfully shows the nickel movement while the white SuperLuminova hands and hour markers sit atop. The movement can also be seen through the sapphire crystal titanium caseback, showing off the oscillating weight, minute-wheel bridge and 25 jewels.

In contrast to the Captain Cook which only features a small pop of colour, the new True Square Skeleton is bright and bold in sunny yellow. The vibrant colour is highlighted (no pun intended) on the strap, case, crown and bezel and skeletonised accents across the dial.

(Image credit: Rado)

The True Square Skeleton features a skeletonised top plate and dial assembly in two levels which shows off the movement and the Côtes de Genève decoration. Two yellow bolted bars run horizontally across the dial to add extra construction and geometric design to the watch. The hands and hour markers are shown in silver to match the movement underneath and to let the yellow be the centre of attention.

The new Rado Captain Cook watches come with sporty blue textured rubber straps to bring out the colourful bezels and cases, whereas the True Square Skeleton is entirely yellow. Available to buy now, the True Square Skeleton is £2,350 while the Captain Cook timepieces are priced at £4,200 and are limited to 262 pieces.