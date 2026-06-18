4 new Seiko watches remind us why it's the master of the dress watch

Quick Summary Seiko has just unveiled a cool quartet of dress watches. That includes some colours I've been waiting for at this price point, and a limited edition model.

In the realm of affordable watches, Seiko is a name with decades of weight behind it. The Japanese brand's core offering has long been associated with offering great watches at a great price, and that has made it a household name for many.

In the £1,000 region, its Presage collection represents some of the best value you'll find – and now there is a quartet of new models on offer. That includes a trio of additions to the permanent collection, as well as a limited edition model with just 2,000 pieces being produced.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Each of the four features a dial inspired by Tomioka silk and made to look like the fabric being draped over a surface. The limited edition model uses a white dial, and is set within a rose gold-coloured case, complete with a brown leather strap. The result is an aesthetic which looks like the quintessential dress watch, and should be very popular.

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In the standard collection, there are three different dials to choose from. Shironeri is also a white dial, though it feels more of a bright white thanks to the silver-toned case.

(Image credit: Seiko)

That's paired with Watake-Iro and Sakura-Iro – green and pink – to round out the set. Those two dial colours have been used in the Grand Seiko line up before, and they have always been showstoppers, so seeing them at this price is pretty remarkable.