Kevlar upgrade for my Galaxy Z Fold just changed how I use new foldable

It's been quite the year for focusing the lens on folding phones, with the summer Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event revealing the all-new Z Fold 8 device.

Having reviewed that handset, I since moved over to the Z Fold 8 Ultra. Which, as the Ultra name implies, is even more impressive – in some ways, at least – and demands an even taller asking price.

Indeed, using such a phone, which is worth a couple of thousand, is often in the back of my mind. So when Benks sent out its latest protective case for Samsung's 2026 foldables, I was intrigued as to what they'd offer.

I was sent the "Armor Grand Combo" set, which comprises a GlassWarrior screen protector, plus ArmorGrid Air protective case.

Check out the gallery above for the box and what's in the trio of compartments – it's effectively a screen protector plus two-part protective case.

The Magnetic Phone Grip, which is sold and therefore packaged separately, was also included – but you can use that with any number of handsets, not just the Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Benks offers these cases in either Black or Blue, so the colours don't necessarily match the device – I've got the Violet Shadow foldable, which is like a deep purple, and quite different to the black case, as pictured.

I was really drawn to the Benks case as I love the modern camo-like patterning. It looks pretty classy in pictures, although I've found the front case adds such a lip that it's changed how I use my new foldable.

There are positive changes in my use, though, as I'm now more rugged with how I handle the phone – which provides a feeling of relief, knowing this super-pricey handset is shrouded in Kevlar for the ultimate protection.

That magnetic phone grip is also super handy for creating a mobile stand, meaning I can sit the unfolded phone up in its own right, like a private mini cinema when I'm on relevant public transport.

Like the look of it too? Check out the Benks website for more information. The ArmorGrid Pro and ArmorGrid Air cases are also available on Amazon, with the latest best price in the widget below: